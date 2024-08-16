UN Criticizes Bulgaria's New Law Banning LGBT Discussions in Schools

World » EU | August 16, 2024, Friday // 16:01
Bulgaria: UN Criticizes Bulgaria's New Law Banning LGBT Discussions in Schools Liz Throssell

The UN Human Rights Office, through spokesperson Liz Throssell, has expressed deep concern over the recent legislative amendment in Bulgaria that prohibits discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. The office has urged Bulgarian authorities to reconsider the law in light of the country's international human rights obligations. Throssell emphasized that addressing stigma and misinformation is vital for fostering acceptance, tolerance, and the creation of inclusive societies that respect and uphold the human rights of all individuals.

The new amendment, introduced at a time when 82% of LGBT individuals in Bulgaria report being bullied at school, is expected to exacerbate human rights violations against the LGBT community, further entrenching bullying and harassment within educational institutions. This development, according to the UN, contradicts Bulgaria’s constitutional guarantees as well as its commitments under international human rights treaties to ensure equality, non-discrimination, and freedom of expression.

Throssell also stressed the importance of the Bulgarian authorities taking immediate action to prevent and combat violence, discrimination, and bullying, particularly against LGBT youth in the education system.

