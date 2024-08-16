Politico: Bulgaria’s New Law Marks a 'Black Day' for LGBT Rights

"Politico" described the passage of a new law in Bulgaria as a "black day for LGBT rights." The legislation, introduced by the far-right pro-Russian party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane), received unexpected support from pro-European parties, raising concerns.

The pan-European human rights group Forbidden Colors condemned the law, calling it a direct attack on the basic human rights of the LGBT community. The group expressed alarm over Bulgaria's adoption of tactics reminiscent of Russian approaches to combating human rights defenders, describing the move as regressive and in conflict with EU values of equality and non-discrimination.

Politico noted that the Bulgarian law closely resembles those implemented in Russia and Hungary. While the European Commission is aware of the new legislation, a spokesperson stated that the institution cannot comment on it. However, the spokesperson reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to combating discrimination and supporting the LGBT community.

