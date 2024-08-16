Bulgaria Reported Case of Less Severe Monkeypox Strain Back in June

Bulgaria recorded a case of monkeypox in June 2023, involving a 36-year-old man who tested positive for a less severe strain of the virus. The patient was isolated and successfully treated. This follows six cases reported in the summer of 2022.

Testing for monkeypox in Bulgaria is conducted using PCR tests. While there is currently no available vaccine for the disease, it is crucial to seek medical attention if symptoms are suspected.

According to Professor Iva Hristova, director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, monkeypox primarily spreads through contact, often during sexual interactions, particularly among men who have sex with men. The infection typically spreads through direct contact with the rash, transferring the virus to the skin of a healthy person. The incubation period can range from several days to over a week. Professor Hristova emphasized the importance of health awareness and avoiding risky contact with infected individuals as key preventive measures.