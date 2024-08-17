Russian MP Mikhail Sheremet has warned that the recent invasion of the Kursk region by Ukrainian forces has pushed the world closer to a potential global conflict, according to RIA Novosti and Reuters. Sheremet's comments reflect growing tensions, as Ukrainian troops crossed into the Kursk region on August 6 and have made significant advances, prompting the evacuation of over 200,000 civilians from the area.

Sheremet pointed to the involvement of Western equipment and ammunition in the attacks on Russian infrastructure as evidence of foreign influence, suggesting that this involvement could be a precursor to World War III. He echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin's assertion that NATO member states have tacitly supported the Ukrainian offensive. However, the US has denied any such involvement.

In a related development, presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev has also accused Western powers of orchestrating the attack on Kursk. Patrushev claimed that NATO and Western intelligence agencies played a role in planning the operation but provided no concrete evidence to support his assertions.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reaffirmed his support for Russia, expressing confidence in Moscow's eventual victory in what he described as a "holy war for peace and justice." Meanwhile, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov has dismissed claims that Ukraine acted alone in the Nord Stream pipeline attacks. Antonov contends that the attack on the pipelines, which occurred on September 26, 2022, likely involved US approval, although no one has yet claimed responsibility for the sabotage.

The Nord Stream pipelines, which were significantly damaged by explosions detected by seismologists off the Danish island of Bornholm, have been a point of contention. The Wall Street Journal reported that Ukraine’s top military commander approved the attack despite warnings from the CIA to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukrainian officials have denied involvement, and an advisor to President Zelensky pointed the finger back at Russia.

The Russian ambassador has accused Ukraine of being a proxy for Western interests and vowed to uncover and punish those responsible for the Nord Stream attack. Despite repeated Russian allegations against the US and Britain, Washington and London have denied any involvement. The attacks on the pipelines, which occurred in the economic zones of Sweden and Denmark, are under investigation by Swedish, Danish, and German authorities, though no definitive conclusions have been announced.