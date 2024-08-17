Russia Claims Western Involvement in Kursk Invasion and Nord Stream Attack, Threatens World War III

World » RUSSIA | August 16, 2024, Friday // 11:13
Bulgaria: Russia Claims Western Involvement in Kursk Invasion and Nord Stream Attack, Threatens World War III

Russian MP Mikhail Sheremet has warned that the recent invasion of the Kursk region by Ukrainian forces has pushed the world closer to a potential global conflict, according to RIA Novosti and Reuters. Sheremet's comments reflect growing tensions, as Ukrainian troops crossed into the Kursk region on August 6 and have made significant advances, prompting the evacuation of over 200,000 civilians from the area.

Sheremet pointed to the involvement of Western equipment and ammunition in the attacks on Russian infrastructure as evidence of foreign influence, suggesting that this involvement could be a precursor to World War III. He echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin's assertion that NATO member states have tacitly supported the Ukrainian offensive. However, the US has denied any such involvement.

In a related development, presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev has also accused Western powers of orchestrating the attack on Kursk. Patrushev claimed that NATO and Western intelligence agencies played a role in planning the operation but provided no concrete evidence to support his assertions.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reaffirmed his support for Russia, expressing confidence in Moscow's eventual victory in what he described as a "holy war for peace and justice." Meanwhile, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov has dismissed claims that Ukraine acted alone in the Nord Stream pipeline attacks. Antonov contends that the attack on the pipelines, which occurred on September 26, 2022, likely involved US approval, although no one has yet claimed responsibility for the sabotage.

The Nord Stream pipelines, which were significantly damaged by explosions detected by seismologists off the Danish island of Bornholm, have been a point of contention. The Wall Street Journal reported that Ukraine’s top military commander approved the attack despite warnings from the CIA to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukrainian officials have denied involvement, and an advisor to President Zelensky pointed the finger back at Russia.

The Russian ambassador has accused Ukraine of being a proxy for Western interests and vowed to uncover and punish those responsible for the Nord Stream attack. Despite repeated Russian allegations against the US and Britain, Washington and London have denied any involvement. The attacks on the pipelines, which occurred in the economic zones of Sweden and Denmark, are under investigation by Swedish, Danish, and German authorities, though no definitive conclusions have been announced.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russian, Ukraine, Kursk, US

Related Articles:

Ukrainian Forces Seize Key Settlements in Kursk, Destroy Bridges

In recent days, Ukrainian forces have captured several settlements in Russia's Kursk region

World » Ukraine | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 10:00

Ukrainian Advances in Kursk Fail to Ease Pressure on Donetsk Region

Ukrainian authorities have urged residents of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region to evacuate quickly, as Russian forces advance towards the city

World » Ukraine | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 09:51

Poland Denies Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage Amid Accusations

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister has firmly denied any involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline

World » EU | August 16, 2024, Friday // 17:12

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Announces Priority for Air and Rail Transport of Military Aid to Ukraine

During a parliamentary session on Friday, caretaker Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov emphasized that Bulgaria is prioritizing air and rail transport for the military aid being sent to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | August 16, 2024, Friday // 16:30

Lukashenko Urges Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine

In a two-hour television interview recorded for a Russian TV channel, but not yet aired, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

World » Russia | August 16, 2024, Friday // 10:12

Drunken Plot and a Yacht: The Story Behind the Nord Stream Pipeline Explosion

A Ukrainian sabotage group has been linked to the explosion of Russia's Nord Stream gas pipeline, using a tourist yacht to carry out the mission

World » Ukraine | August 16, 2024, Friday // 10:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Lukashenko Urges Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine

In a two-hour television interview recorded for a Russian TV channel, but not yet aired, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

World » Russia | August 16, 2024, Friday // 10:12

Russia Reinstates Gasoline Export Ban Amid Rising Domestic Prices

The Russian government has reintroduced a ban on gasoline exports

World » Russia | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 08:10

Ukraine's Kursk Attack Leads to Suspension of Peace Talks, Russia Calls for Retaliation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that the primary objective of the Ministry of Defense is to drive enemy forces out of Russian territories and ensure robust border security

World » Russia | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 16:04

State of Emergency Declared in Russia's Belgorod Region Amid Ukrainian Attacks

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region has declared a state of emergency following recent attack

World » Russia | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00

Secret Russian Files Detail Plans for Nuclear Strikes Across Europe

Russia's navy has been preparing to target sites deep within Europe using nuclear-capable missiles, according to classified documents

World » Russia | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 17:00

11,000 Evacuated from Belgorod Region Amid Escalating Ukrainian Military Activity

On Monday morning, parts of Russia's Belgorod region were evacuated following statements from the region's governor

World » Russia | August 12, 2024, Monday // 16:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria