Lukashenko Urges Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine

World » RUSSIA | August 16, 2024, Friday // 10:12
Bulgaria: Lukashenko Urges Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine @Wikimedia Commons

In a two-hour television interview recorded for a Russian TV channel, but not yet aired, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Excerpts from the interview were published on the Belarusian leader's official website.

Lukashenko claimed that "high-ranking American officials" are keen for the conflict to persist and suggested that Western powers are encouraging Ukraine to continue fighting in order to weaken both Ukraine and Russia. As a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko criticized the recent entry of Ukrainian troops into Russian territory, which began on August 6, 2024. Ukraine reported that it had advanced 35 kilometers into Russian land within a week, prompting Russia to evacuate thousands from the Kursk region.

The Belarusian leader also expressed concern that Ukraine might have plans to attack Belarus and stated that he would not permit Ukrainian forces to cross into his country. He emphasized the need for negotiations rather than continued conflict.

Lukashenko argued that neither the Ukrainian, Russian, nor Belarusian people benefit from the ongoing war, which he believes is driven by Western interests. "Let's sit down at the negotiating table and end this conflict," he said, pointing out that the West is hoping the situation in the Kursk region will lead to increased mobilization and internal instability in both Russia and Belarus.

While Russia has indicated it would agree to peace if Ukraine relinquishes all occupied territories, Ukraine insists that any peace agreement must uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity within its pre-invasion borders. Lukashenko warned that although Belarus does not seek escalation or a war with NATO, it would have "no choice" but to respond if provoked by Ukraine.

