Croatia Brings Back Conscription Amid Rising Global Tensions

Croatia will reintroduce compulsory military service starting January 1, 2025, with a service period lasting two months, as announced by Croatian Defense Minister Ivan Anušić. This decision marks a return to conscription, which had been suspended since 2008 when the country shifted to a volunteer-based system.

The move to reinstate conscription comes in response to heightened global military and political tensions following Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The Croatian government has reassessed its defense strategy and decided to bring back mandatory military service to better address these challenges.

In an interview with Croatian broadcaster RTL, Anušić also discussed the ongoing modernization of the armed forces. He emphasized that the upgrades and equipment procurement are progressing as planned, in line with commitments made to NATO allies and the NATO leadership. The minister assured that there would be no budget cuts in this critical area.