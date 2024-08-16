Croatia Brings Back Conscription Amid Rising Global Tensions

Lukashenko Urges Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine
In a two-hour television interview recorded for a Russian TV channel, but not yet aired, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine
HOT: » Stephan Komandarev for Novinite: God Willing, More and More Quality Bulgarian Films Will Be Made
Croatia will reintroduce compulsory military service starting January 1, 2025, with a service period lasting two months, as announced by Croatian Defense Minister Ivan Anušić. This decision marks a return to conscription, which had been suspended since 2008 when the country shifted to a volunteer-based system.
The move to reinstate conscription comes in response to heightened global military and political tensions following Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The Croatian government has reassessed its defense strategy and decided to bring back mandatory military service to better address these challenges.
In an interview with Croatian broadcaster RTL, Anušić also discussed the ongoing modernization of the armed forces. He emphasized that the upgrades and equipment procurement are progressing as planned, in line with commitments made to NATO allies and the NATO leadership. The minister assured that there would be no budget cuts in this critical area.
Greece is grappling with a severe water shortage that impacts both its islands and mainland
A devastating fire near Athens this week has scorched an area of 104 square kilometers, nearly twice the size of Manhatta
US Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier expressed concerns today about the potential risks associated with reopening the bridge over the Iber River in Mitrovica
For the third consecutive day, firefighters are battling the massive blaze near Athens
A woman has tragically died in the recent fires that have reached the outskirts of Athens, Greece
Massive forest fires are raging on the outskirts of Athens, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes.
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU