Drunken Plot and a Yacht: The Story Behind the Nord Stream Pipeline Explosion

World » UKRAINE | August 16, 2024, Friday // 10:05
Bulgaria: Drunken Plot and a Yacht: The Story Behind the Nord Stream Pipeline Explosion

A Ukrainian sabotage group has been linked to the explosion of Russia's Nord Stream gas pipeline, using a tourist yacht to carry out the mission, according to an investigation by the Wall Street Journal. The plan was reportedly conceived by high-ranking Ukrainian officials and influential businessmen during a party in a bar, where they decided to execute the operation using a straightforward and inexpensive method.

The operation, which cost around 300,000 dollars, involved chartering a small yacht through a Polish travel agency. A crew of six, including experienced soldiers and civilians with seafaring skills, carried out the mission. The group, led by a serving general with special operations experience, took control of 20 vials of ketamine for 55,000 dollars in cash to help execute the plan. The general reported directly to Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and all discussions were conducted verbally to avoid leaving a paper trail.

One officer involved in the plot dismissed media speculation about a large-scale operation involving intelligence services, submarines, drones, and satellites. He described it as the result of a night of heavy drinking and the determination of a few individuals willing to risk their lives for Ukraine. The team ultimately decided on a simpler plan, using a small sailboat and a crew of six to sabotage the pipeline.

In September 2022, the group chartered a yacht named Andromeda, with a crew that included an experienced captain and four deep-sea divers, as well as a 30-year-old woman trained in diving. The captain, who had taken leave from his unit fighting in southeastern Ukraine, was unaware of the operation's details.

President Volodymyr Zelensky initially approved the plan to destroy the pipeline in the Baltic Sea, though all conversations about the mission were kept verbal. The pipelines were seen as a legitimate target in Ukraine's defensive war against Russia, according to four senior Ukrainian defense and security officials involved in the plot or with direct knowledge of it.

In June, German prosecutors quietly issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian professional diving instructor allegedly involved in the operation. The investigation has since focused on Gen. Zaluzhnyi and his associates, although no evidence has yet been presented in court.

Despite warnings from the CIA to halt the operation, Zelensky ordered Zaluzhnyi to cancel the plan, but the general ignored the directive and proceeded with a revised plan. Following the explosions, Zelensky expressed his anger and summoned Zaluzhnyi, who explained that the sabotage group had no means of communication after deployment and could not be recalled without compromising the mission.

When asked for comment by the Wall Street Journal, Gen. Zaluzhnyi, now Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, denied knowledge of the operation, calling any suggestion otherwise a "plain provocation." He emphasized that Ukraine's armed forces do not have the right to carry out missions abroad. A high-ranking SBU official also denied any government involvement in the sabotage, stating that Zelensky did not approve such actions in third countries and did not issue related orders.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Nord Stream, explosion, Ukrainian, Russian

Related Articles:

Ukrainian Forces Seize Key Settlements in Kursk, Destroy Bridges

In recent days, Ukrainian forces have captured several settlements in Russia's Kursk region

World » Ukraine | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 10:00

Ukrainian Advances in Kursk Fail to Ease Pressure on Donetsk Region

Ukrainian authorities have urged residents of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region to evacuate quickly, as Russian forces advance towards the city

World » Ukraine | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 09:51

Poland Denies Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage Amid Accusations

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister has firmly denied any involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline

World » EU | August 16, 2024, Friday // 17:12

Russia Claims Western Involvement in Kursk Invasion and Nord Stream Attack, Threatens World War III

Russian MP Mikhail Sheremet has warned that the recent invasion of the Kursk region by Ukrainian forces has pushed the world closer to a potential global conflict

World » Russia | August 16, 2024, Friday // 11:13

Ukrainian Forces Push 35 km into Russia, Establish Military Command in Kursk

Ukraine's military has made significant inroads into Russia's Kursk region, with Kyiv establishing a military command office in the occupied area

World » Ukraine | August 16, 2024, Friday // 09:20

Ukrainian Forces Deploy British Challenger 2 Tanks in Kursk Offensive

Ukrainian forces have reportedly used British Challenger 2 tanks

World » Ukraine | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 18:35
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukrainian Forces Seize Key Settlements in Kursk, Destroy Bridges

In recent days, Ukrainian forces have captured several settlements in Russia's Kursk region

World » Ukraine | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 10:00

Ukrainian Advances in Kursk Fail to Ease Pressure on Donetsk Region

Ukrainian authorities have urged residents of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region to evacuate quickly, as Russian forces advance towards the city

World » Ukraine | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 09:51

Ukrainian Forces Push 35 km into Russia, Establish Military Command in Kursk

Ukraine's military has made significant inroads into Russia's Kursk region, with Kyiv establishing a military command office in the occupied area

World » Ukraine | August 16, 2024, Friday // 09:20

Ukrainian Forces Deploy British Challenger 2 Tanks in Kursk Offensive

Ukrainian forces have reportedly used British Challenger 2 tanks

World » Ukraine | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 18:35

Kursk Region Sees Significant Russian Surrender as Exchange Talks Commence

In a significant development, Ukrainian forces have captured over 100 Russian soldiers in the Kursk region

World » Ukraine | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 15:34

British Ministry of Defense: Ukraine Authorized to Strike Inside Russia

The UK Ministry of Defense has confirmed that Ukraine is permitted to use British weapons on Russian territory

World » Ukraine | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 15:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria