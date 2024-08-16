Personal Assistant and Doctors Among Five Charged in Matthew Perry's Tragic Death

Five individuals have been criminally charged in connection with the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry. Among those charged are two doctors and Perry's personal assistant. The investigation, which started in May, uncovered a criminal network responsible for supplying Perry with large quantities of the prescription drug ketamine.

Matthew Perry, 54, was found dead at his Los Angeles home in October. The autopsy revealed that the cause of death was due to "acute effects" from ketamine. The drug, known for its strong sedative properties, caused Perry to lose consciousness and drown in his jacuzzi. According to US Attorney Martin Estrada, between September and October of the previous year, the defendants supplied Perry with 20 vials of ketamine in exchange for 55,000 dollars in cash.

The criminal network involved Perry's assistant, an associate, two doctors, and a drug supplier known as the "Ketamine Queen." Prosecutor Martin Estrada stated, "These defendants exploited Mr. Perry's addiction for financial gain. They were fully aware of the risks involved and the danger it posed to Matthew Perry, yet they proceeded regardless." All five individuals have been indicted.