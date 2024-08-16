Personal Assistant and Doctors Among Five Charged in Matthew Perry's Tragic Death

World | August 16, 2024, Friday // 09:49
Bulgaria: Personal Assistant and Doctors Among Five Charged in Matthew Perry's Tragic Death

Five individuals have been criminally charged in connection with the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry. Among those charged are two doctors and Perry's personal assistant. The investigation, which started in May, uncovered a criminal network responsible for supplying Perry with large quantities of the prescription drug ketamine.

Matthew Perry, 54, was found dead at his Los Angeles home in October. The autopsy revealed that the cause of death was due to "acute effects" from ketamine. The drug, known for its strong sedative properties, caused Perry to lose consciousness and drown in his jacuzzi. According to US Attorney Martin Estrada, between September and October of the previous year, the defendants supplied Perry with 20 vials of ketamine in exchange for 55,000 dollars in cash.

The criminal network involved Perry's assistant, an associate, two doctors, and a drug supplier known as the "Ketamine Queen." Prosecutor Martin Estrada stated, "These defendants exploited Mr. Perry's addiction for financial gain. They were fully aware of the risks involved and the danger it posed to Matthew Perry, yet they proceeded regardless." All five individuals have been indicted.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Perry, death, ketamine

Related Articles:

Investigation Launched into 'Friends' Star Matthew Perry's Death

|

Serbia Shocked by Toddler's Murder: President Vucic Proposes Death Penalty Reintroduction

|

Elon Musk Uses Ketamine for Depression Control

|

Odesa: Infant Perishes in Mother's Arms During Russian Attack

|

Christo Grozev will Investigate Navalny's Death

|

Yulia Navalny's Plea: Putin Must Face Consequences for Alexei's Death!

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

BAFTA Declines Gender-Neutral Acting Categories, Non-Binary Stars Must Choose

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has decided not to introduce gender-neutral acting categories at its awards ceremony.

World | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 10:17

Ukrainian Forces Seize Key Settlements in Kursk, Destroy Bridges

In recent days, Ukrainian forces have captured several settlements in Russia's Kursk region

World » Ukraine | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 10:00

Ukrainian Advances in Kursk Fail to Ease Pressure on Donetsk Region

Ukrainian authorities have urged residents of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region to evacuate quickly, as Russian forces advance towards the city

World » Ukraine | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 09:51

Poland Denies Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage Amid Accusations

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister has firmly denied any involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline

World » EU | August 16, 2024, Friday // 17:12

UN Criticizes Bulgaria's New Law Banning LGBT Discussions in Schools

The UN Human Rights Office, through spokesperson Liz Throssell, has expressed deep concern over the recent legislative amendment in Bulgaria that prohibits discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools

World » EU | August 16, 2024, Friday // 16:01

Politico: Bulgaria’s New Law Marks a 'Black Day' for LGBT Rights

"Politico" described the passage of a new law in Bulgaria as a "black day for LGBT rights"

World » EU | August 16, 2024, Friday // 15:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria