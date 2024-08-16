First Case of Monkeypox in Europe Has Been Confirmed!

Bulgaria: First Case of Monkeypox in Europe Has Been Confirmed!

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed the first case of monkeypox infection with the new strain outside Africa, detected in Sweden. Reuters, citing BTA, reported that the individual infected had recently spent time on the African continent.

Lawrence Gostin, a public health expert and professor at Georgetown University Law School, expressed concern that this case in Europe could lead to a rapid spread of monkeypox worldwide. He suggested that one case in Sweden likely indicates the presence of dozens of undetected cases across Europe.

Two days ago, the WHO declared the monkeypox epidemic in Africa a public health emergency of international concern, following an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has now spread to neighboring countries. Since the start of the epidemic in January 2023, the DR Congo has recorded 27,000 infections and over 1,100 deaths, primarily among children.

The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) informed Reuters that it has around half a billion dollars available to fund vaccination efforts in the affected regions.

