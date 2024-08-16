Hazardous Heat Warnings Issued Across Bulgaria as Weekend Weather Stays Hot

Bulgaria is bracing for hazardous heat, with the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) issuing orange and yellow codes across the country. Blagoevgrad is under an orange code, while a yellow code has been issued for Vidin, Vratsa, Montana, Gabrovo, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Stara Zagora, Silistra, Lovech, Kyustendil, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Haskovo, and Kardjali.

The weekend will bring mostly sunny weather, although cumulus clouds are expected to form in the afternoon. Short-term rainfall with thunderstorms could occur in some areas, particularly in the mountainous regions of western Bulgaria. Winds will remain weak, but along the Black Sea, a moderate breeze will blow from the east. Daytime temperatures will range between 32°C and 37°C, with cooler conditions along the coast.

For today, sunshine will dominate, but by midday, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop over the western and central regions, leading to localized showers and thunderstorms. The eastern part of the country will remain sunny, with a moderate breeze from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will vary from 32°C to 37°C, with Sofia reaching around 34°C. Atmospheric pressure will be slightly above average and will remain stable.

Along the Black Sea, the weather will stay sunny with moderate winds from the east-northeast. The maximum temperatures will be between 28°C and 31°C, and sea water temperatures will range from 26°C to 28°C. The sea will be slightly rough, with waves reaching 3 points.

In the mountains, cumulus clouds will be more pronounced, especially after noon. The western and central massifs might see short-term rain and thunderstorms. Winds will blow from the north-northeast, varying from weak in lower areas to moderate on higher peaks. Temperatures will reach around 29°C at 1200 meters altitude and about 22°C at 2000 meters.