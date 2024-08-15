Bulgarian President Radev Signs Decree on LGBTQ+ Education Law Amid Protests

Bulgarian Students Shine at Inaugural International AI Olympiad with Gold and Bronze Medals
At the first International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI), held in Burgas from August 9 to 15, Bulgarian students achieved notable success
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has signed the decree to promulgate changes to the Law on Preschool and School Education, signaling his position on the matter. This move comes in response to the National Assembly's recent vote on the amendments to the education law.
On August 7, the Parliament approved these changes with two readings in a single sitting. The amendments, introduced by the "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) party, include a prohibition on the promotion or incitement of ideas related to non-traditional sexual orientation and gender identities beyond biological definitions within the education system. The term "non-traditional sexual orientation" refers to emotional, romantic, or sexual attraction outside the conventional heterosexual norms accepted in Bulgarian legal tradition. The changes received backing from 135 deputies, while 57 opposed and eight abstained.
Following the parliamentary decision, protests erupted outside the National Assembly building in Sofia. On August 12, the president’s administration received a petition with 7,038 signatures from citizens and 76 non-governmental organizations, including the "Buditelkite Foundation" and the Youth LGBTQ+ organization "Deystvie," urging President Radev to veto the new amendments.
