Bulgarian President Radev Signs Decree on LGBTQ+ Education Law Amid Protests

Politics | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 17:17
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President Radev Signs Decree on LGBTQ+ Education Law Amid Protests

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has signed the decree to promulgate changes to the Law on Preschool and School Education, signaling his position on the matter. This move comes in response to the National Assembly's recent vote on the amendments to the education law.

On August 7, the Parliament approved these changes with two readings in a single sitting. The amendments, introduced by the "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) party, include a prohibition on the promotion or incitement of ideas related to non-traditional sexual orientation and gender identities beyond biological definitions within the education system. The term "non-traditional sexual orientation" refers to emotional, romantic, or sexual attraction outside the conventional heterosexual norms accepted in Bulgarian legal tradition. The changes received backing from 135 deputies, while 57 opposed and eight abstained.

Following the parliamentary decision, protests erupted outside the National Assembly building in Sofia. On August 12, the president’s administration received a petition with 7,038 signatures from citizens and 76 non-governmental organizations, including the "Buditelkite Foundation" and the Youth LGBTQ+ organization "Deystvie," urging President Radev to veto the new amendments.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, Bulgarian, Law

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Students Shine at Inaugural International AI Olympiad with Gold and Bronze Medals

At the first International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI), held in Burgas from August 9 to 15, Bulgarian students achieved notable success

Society | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 17:47

Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Switch: Key Details on Price Rounding and Wage Protection

The Bulgarian Parliament has approved the Law on the introduction of the euro, which outlines the procedures for rounding prices following the currency switch

Business » Finance | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 17:01

Rise in Counterfeit 100 Leva Bills Noted by Bulgarian National Bank

The Bulgarian National Bank has reported a rise in counterfeit 100 leva bills

Business » Finance | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 16:10

Just Like Russia: Bulgarian Deputies Push for 'Foreign Agents' Law After Anti-LGBTQ+ School Ban

On Wednesday, participants in a joint parliamentary committee meeting on demographic policy and youth and sports called for the immediate adoption of a "foreign agents" law, which would restrict the activities of civil organizations in Bulgaria

Politics | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 10:19

Bulgarian Parliament Rejects Proposal to Classify Laughing Gas as a Narcotic

The Bulgarian Parliament has decided against adopting a draft decision to classify nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, as a narcotic substance

Politics | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 16:01

Expansion of Bulgaria's 'Chiren' Gas Storage Halted Pending European Prosecutor's Review

The Bulgarian Minister of Energy has announced a temporary suspension of the order for the expansion of the "Chiren" underground gas storage facility

Business » Energy | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 13:34
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Parliamentary Hearing: Tsvetan Vasilev Reveals CCB's Massive Financing of Peevski's Media Empire

Tsvetan Vasilev, the former owner of the Corporate Commercial Bank (CCB), claimed that the bank had financed Delyan Peevski's family with approximately 500 million leva until mid-2013.

Politics | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 18:50

Three Charged in Bulgarian Development Bank Embezzlement Case Linked to "The Wolf"

In the case surrounding a nearly 150 million leva loan from the Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB) to a company linked to Rumen Gaitanski - "The Wolf", three individuals have now been charged

Politics | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 15:20

Bulgaria's 50th National Assembly Ends With Little Accomplishment as Another Election Looms

In just a day, the 50th National Assembly will begin its summer vacation, which is only scheduled to be interrupted once for the swearing in of the caretaker government

Politics | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 12:04

Bulgaria: GERB's Borissov Foresees Eighth Election Despite Seventh Still Pending

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, suggested that Bulgaria might soon face an eighth election

Politics | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 10:26

Just Like Russia: Bulgarian Deputies Push for 'Foreign Agents' Law After Anti-LGBTQ+ School Ban

On Wednesday, participants in a joint parliamentary committee meeting on demographic policy and youth and sports called for the immediate adoption of a "foreign agents" law, which would restrict the activities of civil organizations in Bulgaria

Politics | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 10:19

Bulgaria's Anti-Corruption Operation Targets High-Profile Businessman and Seizes Luxury Assets (PHOTOS)

Yesterday, authorities from the Anti-Corruption Commission, along with prosecutors and police, conducted operations at properties and offices linked to businessman Rumen Gaitanski, known as "The Wolf"

Politics | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 08:27
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria