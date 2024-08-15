Rise in Counterfeit 100 Leva Bills Noted by Bulgarian National Bank

Bulgaria: Rise in Counterfeit 100 Leva Bills Noted by Bulgarian National Bank

The Bulgarian National Bank has reported a rise in counterfeit 100 leva bills, according to statistics released on its website. In the second quarter of the year, there were 230 fake 100 leva notes identified and confiscated.

Overall, the bank registered and seized 397 counterfeit banknotes during this period. Among these, 83 were 20 leva notes, 74 were 50 leva notes, and 10 were 10 leva notes.

As of the end of July, there were 597,617,338 Bulgarian leva banknotes in circulation, a 1.2 percent increase from the 590,553,684 notes in circulation at the end of June.

