Rise in Counterfeit 100 Leva Bills Noted by Bulgarian National Bank
The Bulgarian National Bank has reported a rise in counterfeit 100 leva bills, according to statistics released on its website. In the second quarter of the year, there were 230 fake 100 leva notes identified and confiscated.
Overall, the bank registered and seized 397 counterfeit banknotes during this period. Among these, 83 were 20 leva notes, 74 were 50 leva notes, and 10 were 10 leva notes.
As of the end of July, there were 597,617,338 Bulgarian leva banknotes in circulation, a 1.2 percent increase from the 590,553,684 notes in circulation at the end of June.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Switch: Key Details on Price Rounding and Wage Protection
The Bulgarian Parliament has approved the Law on the introduction of the euro, which outlines the procedures for rounding prices following the currency switch
While Bulgaria Changes the Currency, Fuels and Cigarettes Will Be Only in Euros
With Bulgaria set to adopt the euro, a transitional period will begin, during which prices for goods and services will be displayed in both levs and euros
Bulgarian National Bank Predicts Continued Economic Growth and Inflation Deceleration
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) anticipates a gradual slowdown in annual inflation during the second half of the year, as outlined in Issue 2 of its quarterly publication
Levs to Euros: Political Uncertainty in Bulgaria Unlikely to Halt Currency Transition
The Bulgarian Parliament has approved the regulations for replacing the lev with the euro, even though Bulgaria has not yet met the criteria for joining the Eurozone
Political Instability Delays Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry, Says Rating Agency
Political instability is hindering Bulgaria's progress toward joining the Eurozone
Bulgaria Faces Challenge of Legalizing 10 Billion Leva Before Euro Adoption
Approximately 10 billion leva from the gray economy, including bribes, tax evasion, and other illicit activities, must be clarified before Bulgaria adopts the euro