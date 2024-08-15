Water Crisis Hits Greece: Emergency Declared in Multiple Regions

Greece is grappling with a severe water shortage that impacts both its islands and mainland, according to Kathimerini.

The Aegean island of Serifos has been under a water emergency for four consecutive months, as reported by Greek state television ERT. Meanwhile, the northern Aegean island of Thassos is responding to its water needs by drilling new wells. The Dodecanese island of Agathonisi continues to operate its two desalination plants despite the high costs involved. In Crete, the area of Platanias is also experiencing a water crisis due to irrigation demands.

In the Central Macedonia region, the municipality of Polygyros has urged residents and visitors to conserve water and refrain from activities that could lead to wastage, such as washing streets, alleys, and cars. The shortage is also affecting agricultural and horticultural needs.

Experts are suggesting more cost-effective and environmentally sustainable solutions to address the crisis. Currently, at least 14 regions across Greece are in a state of emergency due to water shortages.