In a significant development, Ukrainian forces have captured over 100 Russian soldiers in the Kursk region, marking the largest-scale surrender of Russian troops since the onset of the conflict with Ukraine. Among those captured are conscripts as well as members of the Akhmat battalion, often referred to as "kadyrovites." The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) led the special operation that resulted in the capture of 102 Russian servicemen, including troops from the 488th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment.

Unbelievable.



About 100 Russian troops, basically an entire company, surrendering to Ukraine in Kursk Oblast.



We have never seen anything like this before. pic.twitter.com/h3d6AY8gPJ — Illia Ponomarenko ???????? (@IAPonomarenko) August 15, 2024

As a result of the hostilities in the Kursk region, Ukraine has rapidly bolstered its pool of prisoners for potential exchange. Reports indicate that hundreds of Russian soldiers have voluntarily surrendered to Ukrainian forces.

Negotiations for a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia are already underway, according to the Financial Times. Ukraine's military intelligence, which oversees prisoner-of-war exchanges, confirmed that preparations are in progress. While the exact number of Russian soldiers captured in the Kursk region remains undisclosed, sources suggest it could be in the hundreds, including many young conscripts.

The talks began after 10 days of intense fighting in the Kursk region. The capture of such a significant number of Russian troops is expected to strengthen Kyiv’s position in negotiations for the return of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians held by Russia since the early stages of the war. This includes the Azovstal defenders, who were forced to surrender under orders from Kyiv.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets noted that it was Russia that initiated the negotiations, a shift in their previous stance of avoiding prisoner exchanges. The situation in the Kursk region has evidently pressured Moscow into seeking a swift resolution for the return of its captured soldiers.