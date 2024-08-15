The UK Ministry of Defense has confirmed that Ukraine is permitted to use British weapons on Russian territory, with the exception of long-range Storm Shadow missiles, which cannot be used to target locations within Russia's borders according to UK government policy.

The ministry stated that its position remains consistent with that of the previous government, affirming Ukraine's "clear right of self-defense against Russia's illegal attacks, which does not exclude operations in Russia."

Former Defense Secretary Sir Ben Wallace revealed to "The Times" that during his tenure, he authorized Ukraine to strike targets in Russia using delivered weapons, with the exception of Storm Shadow missiles. He now suggests applying the same rules to Ukrainian operations in Russia's Kursk region.

Wallace noted that if the attack targets logistics and infrastructure supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it is "completely legal," including Ukraine's right to use British-supplied weapons. A Defense Ministry spokesperson explained that the statement was intended to "clarify the donation process and that the equipment must be used in accordance with international law."

This policy means that anti-tank missiles, artillery guns, armored vehicles, and other equipment provided by the UK could soon be used in Russia, following reports of other Western weapons being employed in the conflict.