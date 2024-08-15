British Ministry of Defense: Ukraine Authorized to Strike Inside Russia

World » UKRAINE | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 15:07
Bulgaria: British Ministry of Defense: Ukraine Authorized to Strike Inside Russia

The UK Ministry of Defense has confirmed that Ukraine is permitted to use British weapons on Russian territory, with the exception of long-range Storm Shadow missiles, which cannot be used to target locations within Russia's borders according to UK government policy.

The ministry stated that its position remains consistent with that of the previous government, affirming Ukraine's "clear right of self-defense against Russia's illegal attacks, which does not exclude operations in Russia."

Former Defense Secretary Sir Ben Wallace revealed to "The Times" that during his tenure, he authorized Ukraine to strike targets in Russia using delivered weapons, with the exception of Storm Shadow missiles. He now suggests applying the same rules to Ukrainian operations in Russia's Kursk region.

Wallace noted that if the attack targets logistics and infrastructure supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it is "completely legal," including Ukraine's right to use British-supplied weapons. A Defense Ministry spokesperson explained that the statement was intended to "clarify the donation process and that the equipment must be used in accordance with international law."

This policy means that anti-tank missiles, artillery guns, armored vehicles, and other equipment provided by the UK could soon be used in Russia, following reports of other Western weapons being employed in the conflict.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: british, Ukraine, Russia, weapons

Related Articles:

Ukrainian Forces Deploy British Challenger 2 Tanks in Kursk Offensive

Ukrainian forces have reportedly used British Challenger 2 tanks

World » Ukraine | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 18:35

State of Emergency Declared in Russia's Belgorod Region Amid Ukrainian Attacks

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region has declared a state of emergency following recent attack

World » Russia | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00

Biden: Ukrainian Offensive Poses Major Challenge for Putin

US President Joe Biden stated today that the Ukrainian offensive within Russian territory "creates a real dilemma for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin"

World | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 09:09

Secret Russian Files Detail Plans for Nuclear Strikes Across Europe

Russia's navy has been preparing to target sites deep within Europe using nuclear-capable missiles, according to classified documents

World » Russia | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 17:00

Ukraine Intensifies Offensive with Drone Strikes on Russian Defense Lines

Ukraine launched drone attacks on two Russian regions, targeting defense lines as its infantry pushed to seize more territory in what is considered the largest offensive against Russia since the war began

World » Ukraine | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 14:27

Trump Claims Biden's Presidency Led to Russian Invasion of Ukraine

During a conversation with Elon Musk, the owner of X, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump

World | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 12:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukrainian Forces Deploy British Challenger 2 Tanks in Kursk Offensive

Ukrainian forces have reportedly used British Challenger 2 tanks

World » Ukraine | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 18:35

Kursk Region Sees Significant Russian Surrender as Exchange Talks Commence

In a significant development, Ukrainian forces have captured over 100 Russian soldiers in the Kursk region

World » Ukraine | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 15:34

White Triangles and Bold Moves: Ukraine's Latest Offensive Gains Ground

On Tuesday, Ukrainian forces made significant advances into Russian territory, with little resistance reported

World » Ukraine | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 08:44

Zelensky Explores Military Administration for Newly Captured Areas Near Kursk as Ukrainian Forces Gain Ground

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on Wednesday that Ukrainian troops had pushed 1-2 kilometers further into Russia’s Kursk region

World » Ukraine | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 20:08

Germany Issues European Arrest Warrant for Ukrainian in Nord Stream Pipeline Explosion

Germany’s chief prosecutor, Jens Rommel, has issued a European arrest warrant for a Ukrainian citizen residing in Poland in connection with the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion

World » Ukraine | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 10:06

Ukrainian Forces Advance in Kursk as Drone Attack Sparks Fire in Voronezh

A fire erupted in Voronezh following a Ukrainian drone strike, with the Voronezh Malshevo believed to have been targeted

World » Ukraine | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 08:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria