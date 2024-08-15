July Likely Breaks Record as Hottest Month Ever

Unbearable Heat Continues in Bulgaria: High Temperature Alerts for Today
Bulgaria is set to experience another day of extreme heat, with yellow and orange weather warnings issued for high temperatures
HOT: » Stephan Komandarev for Novinite: God Willing, More and More Quality Bulgarian Films Will Be Made
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has indicated that July was likely the hottest month on record, following initial estimates suggesting it nearly surpassed the 2023 record, as reported by DPA.
The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the European Copernicus Climate Change Service initially disagreed on whether July set a new record. However, the WMO clarified that the differences between their assessments fell within the statistical margin of error used for calculating global temperatures.
The data underscores the ongoing impact of greenhouse gases from human activity on the global climate. According to WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo, the past year has seen widespread, intense, and prolonged heatwaves across all continents, with at least ten countries recording temperatures above 50 degrees Celsius in multiple locations.
July also saw the hottest day ever recorded globally, according to Copernicus. Another potential record was observed in California's Death Valley, where the average monthly temperature reached 42.5 degrees Celsius, the WMO reported.
Experts are calling for improved early warning systems and action plans to protect against extreme heat. Between 2000 and 2019, heatwaves claimed about half a million lives annually. The WMO and the World Health Organization estimate that nearly 100,000 lives could be saved each year in 57 countries through effective heat warnings.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria is set to experience another day of extreme heat, with yellow and orange weather warnings issued for high temperatures
An "orange" code indicating dangerously hot weather has been issued for 10 regions of Bulgaria, while a "yellow" code applies to 14 other regions
Starting today, Pleven and Lovech will implement a new water regime due to a reduced flow rate
In 2023, more than 47,000 people across Europe lost their lives due to extreme heat, making it the hottest year on record globally
Today, an orange code has been issued for dangerously high temperatures across 17 regions in Bulgaria
Today, Bulgaria will experience widespread sunshine, accompanied by weak winds, which will strengthen to moderate levels in the eastern regions, blowing from the south-southeast
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU