July Likely Breaks Record as Hottest Month Ever

Bulgaria: July Likely Breaks Record as Hottest Month Ever

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has indicated that July was likely the hottest month on record, following initial estimates suggesting it nearly surpassed the 2023 record, as reported by DPA.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the European Copernicus Climate Change Service initially disagreed on whether July set a new record. However, the WMO clarified that the differences between their assessments fell within the statistical margin of error used for calculating global temperatures.

The data underscores the ongoing impact of greenhouse gases from human activity on the global climate. According to WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo, the past year has seen widespread, intense, and prolonged heatwaves across all continents, with at least ten countries recording temperatures above 50 degrees Celsius in multiple locations.

July also saw the hottest day ever recorded globally, according to Copernicus. Another potential record was observed in California's Death Valley, where the average monthly temperature reached 42.5 degrees Celsius, the WMO reported.

Experts are calling for improved early warning systems and action plans to protect against extreme heat. Between 2000 and 2019, heatwaves claimed about half a million lives annually. The WMO and the World Health Organization estimate that nearly 100,000 lives could be saved each year in 57 countries through effective heat warnings.

