Maxim Behar Topped the Thinkers 360 Ranking of Global Thought Leaders and Influencers on Public Relations

World-renowned PR expert Maxim Behar took first place in the Thinkers 360 ranking of the 50 most influential global PR leaders. Behar, founder and CEO of the leading PR corporation M3 Communications Group, Inc., former president of the World PR organization ICCO and current president of the Association of the World Communication Forum in Davos, Switzerland, is the only one to achieve a perfect score of 100 out of 100 points. determined by a secret vote by the members of the platform.

Thinkers 360, a global business platform based in Texas, USA, provides opportunities to create connections, exchange experiences and develop business relationships for its tens of thousands of members worldwide.

"This is an incredible recognition of all that we have accomplished in the 30 years of working with the team at M3 Communications Group, Inc., and I dedicate it entirely to my colleagues, clients and partners," commented Behar.

About Maxim Behar:

Maxim Behar is a globally recognized PR expert, Bulgarian businessman, journalist, diplomat and graduate of Harvard Kennedy School. Behar is the founder and CEO of the leading PR company M3 Communications Group, Inc., a partner of the world's leading PR company - Hill+Knowlton Strategies. He is the former president of the world PR organization (ICCO), and in 2021 he was appointed director of international development. He is the current President of the World Communication Forum Association based in Davos, Switzerland. He was elected an international trusted partner (international fellow) of the British PR association PRCA and a member of the Advisory Board of one of the most influential European universities ENGAGE.EU. He is inducted into the Global PR Hall of Fame in London and has also been honored with many awards, including "Best PR Professional in Europe" for 2020 and 2022 by PR Week, "Global Executive of the Year" by The International Stevie Awards and 'Communicator of the Decade' by the Business Communications Association of India. He is the author of the global bestseller The Global PR Revolution, which has been ranked among the 100 best PR books of all time by Book Authority and also has record sales among new PR books on Amazon. Born and raised in Bulgaria, he considers himself a global citizen.