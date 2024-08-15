Bulgaria: GERB's Borissov Foresees Eighth Election Despite Seventh Still Pending

Politics | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 10:26
Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, suggested that Bulgaria might soon face an eighth election, despite the fact that the seventh has yet to be scheduled or conducted. Speaking to journalists in parliament, Borissov criticized the current political climate, remarking that the parties are repeating the same actions over and over. He likened the situation to stumbling over the same stone multiple times, implying that such behavior is foolish.

Borissov explained that he refrains from responding to attacks in hopes of facilitating the formation of a government following the election. He expressed frustration with the constant focus on insults and argued that if the adversarial tone between the parties persists, the political gridlock will continue for another month and a half, preventing any productive dialogue.

He also commented on the character of politicians, noting that if the 240 parties in the parliament cannot agree on a candidate, even with 250 participants, the outcome will remain unchanged. Borissov stressed that he does not hold them responsible for the current situation.

In a separate matter, Borissov addressed recent actions against businessman Rumen Gaitanski, known as "The Wolf." He criticized the judicial system's slow pace in addressing issues, referencing a recent investigation into Gaitanski's use of a loan from the Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB). The Anti-Corruption Commission, prosecutor's office, and police have launched an investigation into the 150 million leva loan provided to a company linked to Gaitanski.

Borissov recounted his previous confrontations with Sergey Stanishev, recalling a "garbage crisis" when Stanishev, then Prime Minister, joined forces with Gaitanski to address waste management issues in Sofia. He emphasized his longstanding grievances and frustrations related to the garbage crisis and his fight with Stanishev.

Regarding the BDB and its former director Stoyan Mavrodiev, who is also under investigation, Borissov recalled Mavrodiev's dismissal in 2020 and clarified that he had no direct involvement with the bank. He supported the ongoing investigation and suggested that authorities should also look into Bulgartabac, echoing calls made by Kiril Petkov.

