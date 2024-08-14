WHO Raises Alarm: Monkeypox Now an International Public Health Emergency

Society » HEALTH | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 10:05
Bulgaria: WHO Raises Alarm: Monkeypox Now an International Public Health Emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the monkeypox outbreak in Africa a global public health emergency, signaling growing concern over the worsening situation. This marks the second time in two years that such an emergency has been declared. The outbreak, which originated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has spread to neighboring countries, heightening the need for international attention.

During a news conference, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that the emergency committee had convened and advised him that the situation should be considered a public health emergency of international concern. This declaration underscores the severity of the outbreak and the potential for further spread.

Monkeypox is a viral disease characterized by a blistering rash and is transmitted through physical contact with infected individuals or animals, as well as through contaminated materials. While most patients recover fully, the disease poses a significant risk to children, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: WHO, monkeypox, Africa

Related Articles:

New Monkeypox Variant Spurs Continent-Wide Health Alert in Africa

|

New WHO List Highlights 30+ Pathogens That Could Spark the Next Pandemic

|

Extreme Heat Claims more than 175 000 Lives Annually in Europe

|

Adults in Europe Consume On Average 9.2 Litres of Pure Alcohol Every Year

|

Half a Million Children in European Region Not Fully Vaccinated in their First Year of Life

|

First Case of Monkeypox in Sofia

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

FLiRT Variant of Omicron Detected in Bulgaria: Preliminary Cases Confirmed

Preliminary reports indicate that strains of the FLiRT variant of "Omicron" have been detected in Bulgaria

Society » Health | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 17:57

New Monkeypox Variant Spurs Continent-Wide Health Alert in Africa

The African Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has declared a public health emergency across the continent due to a monkeypox outbreak affecting Central and East Africa

Society » Health | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 14:22

Bulgarian Health Experts Recommend Warm Water for Better Hydration in the Hot Days

Warm water is considered a key element for effective hydration and body cleansing, even during hot weather

Society » Health | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 09:13

Healthcare Crisis Looms: One-Third of Bulgarian Nurses at Retirement Age, System at Risk

Milka Vasileva, president of the Bulgarian Association of Health Care Professionals, has raised alarm over the state of the healthcare system

Society » Health | August 12, 2024, Monday // 11:48

Shockingly, 22 Bulgarian Towns Are Now Completely Out of Medicine!

In Bulgaria, 22 municipalities are experiencing a critical shortage of pharmacies, leaving residents without essential medications

Society » Health | August 12, 2024, Monday // 10:10

Varna Health Inspectorate Clears Doctor of Overcharging Foreign Tourists

The Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI) in Varna conducted an investigation following reports that Dr. Zdravko Damyanov, a physician at a medical center in the "Central" hotel in the "Golden Sands" resort near Varna

Society » Health | August 9, 2024, Friday // 08:48
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria