WHO Raises Alarm: Monkeypox Now an International Public Health Emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the monkeypox outbreak in Africa a global public health emergency, signaling growing concern over the worsening situation. This marks the second time in two years that such an emergency has been declared. The outbreak, which originated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has spread to neighboring countries, heightening the need for international attention.

During a news conference, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that the emergency committee had convened and advised him that the situation should be considered a public health emergency of international concern. This declaration underscores the severity of the outbreak and the potential for further spread.

Monkeypox is a viral disease characterized by a blistering rash and is transmitted through physical contact with infected individuals or animals, as well as through contaminated materials. While most patients recover fully, the disease poses a significant risk to children, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems.