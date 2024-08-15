Iranian Cyber Group APT42 Tried to Breach Biden and Trump Campaign Emails

A hacking group with ties to Iran has attempted to infiltrate the personal email accounts of over 10 individuals connected to the US headquarters of Joe Biden and Donald Trump. The group, known as APT42, has reportedly targeted current and former US government employees, as well as campaign associates of both politicians. Google, in a report released on Wednesday, detailed how it successfully blocked multiple attempts by the hacking group to access these personal email accounts. The incidents appear to have occurred before Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race, after which he was replaced by his vice president, Kamala Harris.

The cyberattacks were directed at individuals residing in the United States and Israel, according to Google. ABC News noted that APT42 is believed to have links to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Google's report emphasizes the importance of heightened security measures for personal email accounts, especially in the lead-up to the US presidential and congressional elections in November.

In a related development, Microsoft recently issued a warning about Iran's cyber activities, highlighting attempts to breach the accounts of an unnamed official from one of the presidential candidates' campaign headquarters. The FBI has confirmed that it is investigating a hacking incident targeting Trump’s campaign, while ABC News reported that the Biden campaign is also under investigation for similar attacks.

Google has informed those targeted by the hacking attempts and stressed the need for improved security protocols. This latest incident adds to the growing list of warnings from major tech companies regarding Iran's cyber operations as the US election approaches.

