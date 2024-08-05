Orthodox Christians in Bulgaria Honor Assumption of the Holy Virgin with Solemn Celebrations

In Bulgaria, the Orthodox Church honors the Assumption of the Holy Virgin with solemn services. The holiday, also known as the Great Mother of God (Golyama Bogoroditsa), is among the most revered in the country. It commemorates the peaceful passing of the Mother of God, who, according to tradition, did not experience a typical death but rather a blissful sleep that opened the doors to heaven. From there, she is believed to intercede for people before her Divine Son. Over 180,000 Bulgarians celebrate their name day today, with Maria (from Mary) remaining the most common female name in the country, worn by more than 102,000 women.

Kyustendil marks the occasion by welcoming His Holiness, the Bulgarian Patriarch, and Metropolitan Daniil of Sofia, who will celebrate a patriarchal liturgy alongside local priests in the central Assumption Church. Following the service, the unique celebration known as "Raising the Bread" will take place. Meanwhile, in Kazanlak, Metropolitan Kyprian of Stara Zagora will preside over the Divine Liturgy at the Church of St. Assumption, which celebrates its 190th anniversary. The bishop is scheduled to be welcomed at 9:15 a.m., with the liturgy beginning shortly thereafter at 9:30 a.m.

The Assumption is also celebrated with particular fervor in Greece, where the holiday is often referred to as the "summer Easter." On the island of Tinos, thousands of faithful make a pilgrimage to venerate the miraculous icon of the Virgin Mary, with many climbing to the icon on their knees. The celebrations on this Aegean island draw believers from all over the world. Additionally, on the island of Koufonisi, worshippers travel to the church by boat, while on Nisiros, the faithful embark on a pilgrimage with lighted torches.

Churches and monasteries across Greece are adorned with flowers, and the bells ring solemnly in honor of the Assumption. Many Greeks, along with Christian believers from other countries, spend the night attending mass in the monasteries. The Greek government has implemented extraordinary measures to protect the temples during the holiday, including the use of drones to monitor car traffic, and emergency teams have been deployed to oversee the busy sections of the roads. Every Greek island boasts at least one Church of the Holy Virgin, strategically built to be visible from all sides of the island.

According to Church tradition, the earthly life of the Holy Mother of God ended in a miraculous manner. The archangel Gabriel, with a shining branch from paradise, informed her of her impending death, for which she prepared diligently. The apostles, transported by clouds, gathered from all corners of the world to bid her farewell. Her passing resembled a peaceful sleep, and she was buried in Gethsemane. However, when the grave was opened three days later to allow the apostle Thomas to say his goodbyes, it was found to be empty.