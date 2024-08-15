Unbearable Heat Continues in Bulgaria: High Temperature Alerts for Today

July Likely Breaks Record as Hottest Month Ever
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has indicated that July was likely the hottest month on record, following initial estimates suggesting it nearly surpassed the 2023 record
HOT: » Stephan Komandarev for Novinite: God Willing, More and More Quality Bulgarian Films Will Be Made
Bulgaria is set to experience another day of extreme heat, with yellow and orange weather warnings issued for high temperatures. The alert covers the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, and Blagoevgrad. Many other regions are also under a yellow heat warning, though Eastern Bulgaria is not included in the alert.
In the western part of the country, afternoon conditions will bring cumulus clouds, particularly over mountainous areas, with some isolated thunderstorms. Eastern Bulgaria will see a moderate breeze from the east-southeast. High temperatures are expected to range from 34°C to 39°C, with Sofia reaching around 35°C.
Clouds will form over the mountainous regions in the western half of the country. At an altitude of 1,200 meters, temperatures will be about 29°C, while at 2,000 meters, they will be around 22°C.
The Black Sea coast will enjoy sunny weather with a moderate easterly breeze. Temperatures along the coast will range between 28°C and 31°C, with sea water temperatures at 27°C to 28°C. The sea will have a wave height of 3 points.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has indicated that July was likely the hottest month on record, following initial estimates suggesting it nearly surpassed the 2023 record
An "orange" code indicating dangerously hot weather has been issued for 10 regions of Bulgaria, while a "yellow" code applies to 14 other regions
Starting today, Pleven and Lovech will implement a new water regime due to a reduced flow rate
In 2023, more than 47,000 people across Europe lost their lives due to extreme heat, making it the hottest year on record globally
Today, an orange code has been issued for dangerously high temperatures across 17 regions in Bulgaria
Today, Bulgaria will experience widespread sunshine, accompanied by weak winds, which will strengthen to moderate levels in the eastern regions, blowing from the south-southeast
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU