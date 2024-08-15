Unbearable Heat Continues in Bulgaria: High Temperature Alerts for Today

Bulgaria is set to experience another day of extreme heat, with yellow and orange weather warnings issued for high temperatures. The alert covers the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, and Blagoevgrad. Many other regions are also under a yellow heat warning, though Eastern Bulgaria is not included in the alert.

In the western part of the country, afternoon conditions will bring cumulus clouds, particularly over mountainous areas, with some isolated thunderstorms. Eastern Bulgaria will see a moderate breeze from the east-southeast. High temperatures are expected to range from 34°C to 39°C, with Sofia reaching around 35°C.

Clouds will form over the mountainous regions in the western half of the country. At an altitude of 1,200 meters, temperatures will be about 29°C, while at 2,000 meters, they will be around 22°C.

The Black Sea coast will enjoy sunny weather with a moderate easterly breeze. Temperatures along the coast will range between 28°C and 31°C, with sea water temperatures at 27°C to 28°C. The sea will have a wave height of 3 points.