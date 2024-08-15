Zelensky Explores Military Administration for Newly Captured Areas Near Kursk as Ukrainian Forces Gain Ground

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on Wednesday that Ukrainian troops had pushed 1-2 kilometers further into Russia’s Kursk region, where conflict has persisted for the past two weeks. Zelensky shared the update via Telegram, noting advancements in multiple areas and the capture of over 100 Russian prisoners of war.

In light of the ongoing fighting, Zelensky also addressed the humanitarian situation and the potential establishment of military administrations in the territories recently captured by Ukrainian forces. The creation of a “buffer zone” in the Kursk region is being considered, with plans to set up humanitarian corridors to facilitate the evacuation of civilians seeking to leave either for Russia or Ukraine. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced these measures, emphasizing the importance of providing safe passage for those affected.

The Ukrainian government aims to allow access to international humanitarian organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations. Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets highlighted the necessity of supplying essential items such as food and medicine to the civilian population within the buffer zone. According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, the initiative is designed to safeguard border communities from ongoing enemy assaults, ensuring compliance with international conventions and humanitarian laws.

In response to the conflict, Russia's Defense Ministry reported that its forces had intercepted 117 Ukrainian drones overnight, with most intercepted in the Kursk, Voronezh, Belgorod, and Nizhny Novgorod regions. Additionally, Russian missiles and Su-34 bombers targeted Ukrainian positions in the Kursk area. The ministry later claimed that Russian troops had successfully repelled a series of Ukrainian offensives, particularly noting a stabilization of the front in the village of Russkoe Porechnoe, located 18 kilometers from the border. Pro-Russian military bloggers echoed these claims of front-line stabilization.

To further bolster security, Russia’s National Guard announced enhanced protection measures at the Kursk nuclear power plant, situated 35 kilometers from the conflict zone.