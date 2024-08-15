On Tuesday, Ukrainian forces made significant advances into Russian territory, with little resistance reported. The white triangles emblazoned on Ukrainian military vehicles have become a symbol of Ukraine's aggressive counteroffensive. These markings are visible on trucks, tankers, and transporters moving towards the border with Russia in the Sumy region.

This offensive has allowed the Ukrainian military to reclaim hundreds of square kilometers of territory from Russian control, boosting the morale and operational tempo of their forces. According to the acting governor of Kursk Oblast, 28 settlements in the region have come under Ukrainian control, and nearly 200,000 Russians have been evacuated.

Ukrainian soldier "Tomas" and his comrade "Accord" recently returned from a cross-border mission. "It was cool," Tomas recounted the operation’s success with detached calm. His unit, specializing in drone operations, had spent two days preparing for the offensive. They severed enemy communications and surveillance in advance, ensuring a clear entry corridor.

While specific details about the exact areas captured by Ukrainian forces are unclear, Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has claimed control over 1,000 square kilometers in the Kursk region. However, these figures have been met with some skepticism, particularly following Russia's defense ministry’s claims that Ukrainian advances had been repelled—claims often marred by misinformation.

The recent activity marks a notable shift from the slow, attritional warfare that has characterized the conflict over the past 18 months. While it’s too soon to declare the operation a success or failure, the Ukrainian strategy appears to be aiming at disrupting Russian military positions and pushing for a more favorable negotiation stance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has indicated that the goal of the operation is to strike at Russian military bases that threaten Ukraine and to move closer to a "just peace." Elite Ukrainian forces have been deployed in the operation, reflecting its strategic significance.

Amid the conflict, Ukrainian soldiers, some appearing worn out, have been seen around combat vehicles. One soldier, currently on Russian soil, noted the months of planning required to prompt Moscow to redeploy units from other frontlines to the Kursk region. "The element of surprise worked. We entered very easily, with almost no resistance. On the night of August 6, the first groups crossed the border, reaching the western outskirts of Sudzha almost immediately," he explained.

As airstrikes intensify and fighting continues, tens of thousands of civilians on both sides of the border have been evacuated. The Ukrainian soldier mentioned that Russian civilians have generally been passive or negative toward the Ukrainian troops, who have avoided engaging with them directly.

According to reports from Ukrainian troops, Russia has redeployed forces from several locations, including Kharkiv and Toretsk, but continues its offensive elsewhere. Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed a "worthy response" to the Ukrainian advances, though the fear he intended to instill appears not to have reached the war-torn border areas.

In the Sumy region, local residents like Mikhail and Valera express their desire for further Ukrainian victories. Mikhail, driving through the village of Stetsivka, voiced his hope that Ukrainian forces would push further into Russian territory, even as far as Moscow. "Russia attacked first, not us," Valera added, emphasizing Ukraine's right to respond.

The situation suggests that Ukraine has received Western approval to strike deeper into Russian-held areas. However, this high-stakes maneuver comes with risks, particularly given the new defensive structures being erected around Sumy. The potential for a Russian counteroffensive remains, as the Russian military maintains a significant advantage in terms of personnel and resources.

For the Ukrainians, holding the newly gained territory will require capturing more cities like Sudzha and bolstering their reserves. As a soldier from the enemy's territory pointed out, "Our front is already bursting at the seams." The hope in Kyiv is that these efforts will force Russia to divert its focus from Ukraine to its own territory, potentially shifting the dynamics of future peace negotiations. However, this counteroffensive might also complicate diplomatic efforts.