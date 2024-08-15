Security Breaches at German NATO Bases: Suspected Sabotage and Water Contamination

Yesterday, the NATO air base in Geilenkirchen, Germany, was cordoned off following suspicions of sabotage, according to a spokesperson for the German Army's Territorial Command in Berlin. The base, which is home to AWACS reconnaissance aircraft, was the target of an attempted infiltration last night, as stated by the alliance.

Despite the security scare, NATO has assured that the base's operational capabilities and supply security remain unaffected, and the facility continues to function normally.

In a related incident earlier today, a military base in Cologne also experienced issues that raised concerns of sabotage. Reports from Süddeutsche Zeitung indicated possible intentional contamination of the base's drinking water. Investigators discovered a hole in the perimeter fence, which intensified fears about potential tampering with the water supply. Water samples are being analyzed, and counterintelligence is handling the investigation.

The Cologne base is crucial for German military operations supporting Ukraine, employing 4,300 soldiers and 1,200 civilian staff. It serves as a hub for several command posts and military and civilian offices.

Lieutenant Colonel Ulrich Fonrobert, a Bundeswehr spokesperson, stated that the risk level at the barracks remains at 'Alpha,' indicating a standard security status consistent with recent years. He also confirmed that the civilian drinking water supply outside the base is not at risk, as the facility has its own water system.