Water Crisis Hits Greece: Emergency Declared in Multiple Regions
Greece is grappling with a severe water shortage that impacts both its islands and mainland
Yesterday, the NATO air base in Geilenkirchen, Germany, was cordoned off following suspicions of sabotage, according to a spokesperson for the German Army's Territorial Command in Berlin. The base, which is home to AWACS reconnaissance aircraft, was the target of an attempted infiltration last night, as stated by the alliance.
Despite the security scare, NATO has assured that the base's operational capabilities and supply security remain unaffected, and the facility continues to function normally.
In a related incident earlier today, a military base in Cologne also experienced issues that raised concerns of sabotage. Reports from Süddeutsche Zeitung indicated possible intentional contamination of the base's drinking water. Investigators discovered a hole in the perimeter fence, which intensified fears about potential tampering with the water supply. Water samples are being analyzed, and counterintelligence is handling the investigation.
The Cologne base is crucial for German military operations supporting Ukraine, employing 4,300 soldiers and 1,200 civilian staff. It serves as a hub for several command posts and military and civilian offices.
Lieutenant Colonel Ulrich Fonrobert, a Bundeswehr spokesperson, stated that the risk level at the barracks remains at 'Alpha,' indicating a standard security status consistent with recent years. He also confirmed that the civilian drinking water supply outside the base is not at risk, as the facility has its own water system.
A German military base near the Cologne-Bonn airport has been completely isolated due to suspected sabotage
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned on Friday that Hungary’s potential expulsion from the Schengen area could lead to its departure from the European Union as well
The European Union has stated that Ukraine's recent incursion into Russia's Kursk region is considered a "legitimate military action of self-defense"
Mariya Gabriel is set to assume the role of Deputy Secretary General of NATO
Almost 70 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have called for Hungary's exclusion from the Schengen Area, which allows for free travel across internal EU borders
According to a Eurobarometer survey released by the European Commission, Bulgarians place high value on democracy, human rights, the rule of law, and living standards within the EU
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU