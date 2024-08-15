Security Breaches at German NATO Bases: Suspected Sabotage and Water Contamination

World » EU | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 08:32
Bulgaria: Security Breaches at German NATO Bases: Suspected Sabotage and Water Contamination @Wikimedia Commons

Yesterday, the NATO air base in Geilenkirchen, Germany, was cordoned off following suspicions of sabotage, according to a spokesperson for the German Army's Territorial Command in Berlin. The base, which is home to AWACS reconnaissance aircraft, was the target of an attempted infiltration last night, as stated by the alliance.

Despite the security scare, NATO has assured that the base's operational capabilities and supply security remain unaffected, and the facility continues to function normally.

In a related incident earlier today, a military base in Cologne also experienced issues that raised concerns of sabotage. Reports from Süddeutsche Zeitung indicated possible intentional contamination of the base's drinking water. Investigators discovered a hole in the perimeter fence, which intensified fears about potential tampering with the water supply. Water samples are being analyzed, and counterintelligence is handling the investigation.

The Cologne base is crucial for German military operations supporting Ukraine, employing 4,300 soldiers and 1,200 civilian staff. It serves as a hub for several command posts and military and civilian offices.

Lieutenant Colonel Ulrich Fonrobert, a Bundeswehr spokesperson, stated that the risk level at the barracks remains at 'Alpha,' indicating a standard security status consistent with recent years. He also confirmed that the civilian drinking water supply outside the base is not at risk, as the facility has its own water system.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: German, NATO, water

Related Articles:

Water Crisis Hits Greece: Emergency Declared in Multiple Regions

Greece is grappling with a severe water shortage that impacts both its islands and mainland

World » Southeast Europe | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 16:00

German Military Base on Lockdown Amid Suspected Sabotage of Water Supply

A German military base near the Cologne-Bonn airport has been completely isolated due to suspected sabotage

World » EU | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 13:38

Germany Issues European Arrest Warrant for Ukrainian in Nord Stream Pipeline Explosion

Germany’s chief prosecutor, Jens Rommel, has issued a European arrest warrant for a Ukrainian citizen residing in Poland in connection with the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion

World » Ukraine | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 10:06

Bulgarian Health Experts Recommend Warm Water for Better Hydration in the Hot Days

Warm water is considered a key element for effective hydration and body cleansing, even during hot weather

Society » Health | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 09:13

Bulgarian Cities Pleven and Lovech Introduce Nighttime Water Regime Amid Supply Shortages

Starting today, Pleven and Lovech will implement a new water regime due to a reduced flow rate

Society » Environment | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 10:07

Bulgaria Expands Military Capabilities with Stryker Ammunition and German IRIS-T SLM System

Bulgaria has approved significant defense acquisitions, including ammunition for Stryker combat vehicles and a German air defense system, following a parliamentary vote

Politics » Defense | August 9, 2024, Friday // 08:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

German Military Base on Lockdown Amid Suspected Sabotage of Water Supply

A German military base near the Cologne-Bonn airport has been completely isolated due to suspected sabotage

World » EU | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 13:38

Tusk Warns: Hungary’s Schengen Exclusion Could Lead to EU Exit

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned on Friday that Hungary’s potential expulsion from the Schengen area could lead to its departure from the European Union as well

World » EU | August 10, 2024, Saturday // 07:45

EU Backs Ukraine’s Strikes in Russia as 'Self-Defense'

The European Union has stated that Ukraine's recent incursion into Russia's Kursk region is considered a "legitimate military action of self-defense"

World » EU | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 17:42

Mariya Gabriel Set to Become NATO Deputy Secretary General

Mariya Gabriel is set to assume the role of Deputy Secretary General of NATO

World » EU | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 15:15

EU MEPs Push for Hungary's Exclusion from Schengen Over Visa Controversy

Almost 70 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have called for Hungary's exclusion from the Schengen Area, which allows for free travel across internal EU borders

World » EU | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 09:49

Survey Reveals Bulgarians Value Democracy and Living Standards in the EU

According to a Eurobarometer survey released by the European Commission, Bulgarians place high value on democracy, human rights, the rule of law, and living standards within the EU

World » EU | August 5, 2024, Monday // 10:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria