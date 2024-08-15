Kursk Region Sees Significant Russian Surrender as Exchange Talks Commence
In a significant development, Ukrainian forces have captured over 100 Russian soldiers in the Kursk region
HOT: » Stephan Komandarev for Novinite: God Willing, More and More Quality Bulgarian Films Will Be Made
The Russian government has reintroduced a ban on gasoline exports, effective from September 1 until the end of the year, in an effort to stabilize domestic prices following significant increases. This measure comes in response to rising fuel demand during the summer season and scheduled maintenance at oil refineries, some of which have also been damaged by Ukrainian drone strikes.
Russia initially banned fuel exports from March 1 but lifted the restriction from May 20 until the end of July, citing "domestic market saturation" as the reason for the temporary reprieve. However, the new ban aims to curb further price hikes and ensure sufficient fuel supply within the country.
The ban does not apply to supplies under intergovernmental agreements, including those with countries from the Eurasian Economic Union, such as Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia. According to official data, Russia produced nearly 44 million tons of gasoline last year. The sharp rise in retail prices in autumn 2023 exacerbated the economic strain on the population, already burdened by the weakening ruble due to Western sanctions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that the primary objective of the Ministry of Defense is to drive enemy forces out of Russian territories and ensure robust border security
The governor of Russia's Belgorod region has declared a state of emergency following recent attack
Russia's navy has been preparing to target sites deep within Europe using nuclear-capable missiles, according to classified documents
On Monday morning, parts of Russia's Belgorod region were evacuated following statements from the region's governor
Over 76,000 people have been evacuated from areas bordering Ukraine in Russia's Kursk region
Russian chess player Amina Abakarova has been disqualified for attempting to poison her opponent during the Dagestan championship
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU