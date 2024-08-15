FLiRT Variant of Omicron Detected in Bulgaria: Preliminary Cases Confirmed

Bulgaria: FLiRT Variant of Omicron Detected in Bulgaria: Preliminary Cases Confirmed

Preliminary reports indicate that strains of the FLiRT variant of "Omicron" have been detected in Bulgaria, according to Prof. Iva Hristova, director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. The BA2.86 subvariant, which has been spreading rapidly, has led to the emergence of several subvariants now collectively known as FLiRT.

Prof. Hristova explained that the name FLiRT is derived from the initials of the altered amino acids in these variants. Currently, there are three confirmed cases of this variant, though ongoing analyses suggest that more cases may be identified.

She urged individuals to get tested if they suspect they may be infected and recommended that those who are ill remain at home. This approach helps in faster recovery with fewer complications and reduces the risk of spreading the virus to others. Recovery times can vary, with some patients recovering in two to three days, while others may take four to five days.

