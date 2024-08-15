FLiRT Variant of Omicron Detected in Bulgaria: Preliminary Cases Confirmed
Preliminary reports indicate that strains of the FLiRT variant of "Omicron" have been detected in Bulgaria, according to Prof. Iva Hristova, director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. The BA2.86 subvariant, which has been spreading rapidly, has led to the emergence of several subvariants now collectively known as FLiRT.
Prof. Hristova explained that the name FLiRT is derived from the initials of the altered amino acids in these variants. Currently, there are three confirmed cases of this variant, though ongoing analyses suggest that more cases may be identified.
She urged individuals to get tested if they suspect they may be infected and recommended that those who are ill remain at home. This approach helps in faster recovery with fewer complications and reduces the risk of spreading the virus to others. Recovery times can vary, with some patients recovering in two to three days, while others may take four to five days.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
WHO Raises Alarm: Monkeypox Now an International Public Health Emergency
The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the monkeypox outbreak in Africa a global public health emergency, signaling growing concern over the worsening situation
New Monkeypox Variant Spurs Continent-Wide Health Alert in Africa
The African Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has declared a public health emergency across the continent due to a monkeypox outbreak affecting Central and East Africa
Bulgarian Health Experts Recommend Warm Water for Better Hydration in the Hot Days
Warm water is considered a key element for effective hydration and body cleansing, even during hot weather
Healthcare Crisis Looms: One-Third of Bulgarian Nurses at Retirement Age, System at Risk
Milka Vasileva, president of the Bulgarian Association of Health Care Professionals, has raised alarm over the state of the healthcare system
Shockingly, 22 Bulgarian Towns Are Now Completely Out of Medicine!
In Bulgaria, 22 municipalities are experiencing a critical shortage of pharmacies, leaving residents without essential medications
Varna Health Inspectorate Clears Doctor of Overcharging Foreign Tourists
The Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI) in Varna conducted an investigation following reports that Dr. Zdravko Damyanov, a physician at a medical center in the "Central" hotel in the "Golden Sands" resort near Varna