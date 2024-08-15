Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that the primary objective of the Ministry of Defense is to drive enemy forces out of Russian territories and ensure robust border security. This statement comes in the wake of Ukraine's recent offensive in the Kursk region, which has been described by unnamed Russian officials quoted in "The Moscow Times" as a "significant challenge to Putin".

Following the offensive, Ukraine has reportedly put peace talks with Russia on an extended hold. Rodion Miroshnik, a special envoy of the Russian Foreign Ministry, informed TASS that Ukraine's decision to pause discussions was deliberate. Miroshnik also criticized Ukraine’s use of drones to target civilians, alleging that such actions are intended to instill fear, cause unrest, and provoke turmoil within Russian society.

Miroshnik condemned the actions as part of a broader strategy by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, describing them as criminal and contrary to international humanitarian standards. He asserted that the Kursk offensive and the new methods used by Ukraine have intensified Russia's resolve to retaliate and punish those responsible for attacks on its people and territory.

Kyiv has stated that it would only consider withdrawing from the Kursk region if Russia ceases its military operations and withdraws its troops from Ukrainian soil.