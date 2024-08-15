Fire Forces Closure of Burgas-Sredets Road Due to Heavy Smoke

The Burgas-Sredets road has been closed in both directions by police due to a fire. The fire is currently burning in two locations: one between the village of Cherni Vrah and a nearby quarry, and the other between the village of Konstantinovo and another quarry.

The fire is primarily affecting dry grass and bushes. Two firefighting teams are on the scene, and authorities have stated that there is no immediate threat to nearby populated areas. However, traffic has been halted because of heavy smoke and zero visibility in the area.

Drivers are being directed to a detour route through the villages of Konstantinovo, Trastikovo, Livada, and Polski Izvor.