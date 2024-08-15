Fire Forces Closure of Burgas-Sredets Road Due to Heavy Smoke

Fire Near Athens Ravaged Area Twice the Size of Manhattan
A devastating fire near Athens this week has scorched an area of 104 square kilometers, nearly twice the size of Manhatta
The Burgas-Sredets road has been closed in both directions by police due to a fire. The fire is currently burning in two locations: one between the village of Cherni Vrah and a nearby quarry, and the other between the village of Konstantinovo and another quarry.
The fire is primarily affecting dry grass and bushes. Two firefighting teams are on the scene, and authorities have stated that there is no immediate threat to nearby populated areas. However, traffic has been halted because of heavy smoke and zero visibility in the area.
Drivers are being directed to a detour route through the villages of Konstantinovo, Trastikovo, Livada, and Polski Izvor.
A fire erupted around 3:00 PM today in a senior care home located in the center of Bankya, Bulgaria
A tragic incident occurred in Plovdiv, where a 6-year-old child fatally shot his father, a police officer,
Two firefighters from the "Specialized Operational Activities - Montana" sector sustained injuries while working to extinguish a large fire near Varshets
The wildfire in Slavyanka Mountain, which straddles the border between Bulgaria and Greece, has moved to a new location.
Since the beginning of 2024, five people have died and 192 have been injured in 323 traffic accidents involving electric scooter drivers
A serious accident occurred last night in Sofia's "Studentski Grad" district, involving a Porsche
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU