German Military Base on Lockdown Amid Suspected Sabotage of Water Supply

A German military base near the Cologne-Bonn airport has been completely isolated due to suspected sabotage, according to a report by Spiegel. Authorities are investigating the possibility of deliberate contamination of the drinking water supply at the Cologne-Bonn barracks, home to 4,300 soldiers and 1,200 civilian employees. The base, which has its own water source, has issued a ban on drinking water from the taps after military police discovered a hole in the fence during an inspection.

The base is also home to the fleet of military aircraft used by Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his ministers for travel. Due to the potential security threat, entry and exit from the base have been prohibited. The Ministry of Defence, military intelligence, and local police in Cologne have so far declined to comment on the situation.