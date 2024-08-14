Expansion of Bulgaria's 'Chiren' Gas Storage Halted Pending European Prosecutor's Review

Business » ENERGY | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 13:34
Bulgaria: Expansion of Bulgaria's 'Chiren' Gas Storage Halted Pending European Prosecutor's Review

The Bulgarian Minister of Energy has announced a temporary suspension of the order for the expansion of the "Chiren" underground gas storage facility. This decision will remain in effect until the European Prosecutor's Office completes its inspection of "Bulgartransgaz."

The Minister noted that the ongoing investigation involves an auditor from "Bulgartransgaz" itself. According to "Bulgartransgaz," the process of providing information to the European Prosecutor's Office extended for more than ten hours yesterday.

Minister Vladimir Malinov expressed confidence regarding the inspection, mentioning that a previous audit conducted by the State Financial Inspection Agency found no violations. He also mentioned his plans to meet with the acting Prime Minister, Gorica Grancharova, and stated that he would be willing to accept a ministerial position if offered.

