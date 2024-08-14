Bulgaria: Corruption Allegations Target Business Mogul 'The Wolf' in Expansive State Inquiry

Bulgarian police, prosecutors, and Anti-Corruption Commission officials have entered properties linked to businessman Rumen Gaitanski, also known as "The Wolf" (Valka), as reported by BNT. The investigation centers around a loan provided by the state-owned Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB) to a company associated with Gaitanski. Among the properties searched is one located on "Oborishte" Street in Sofia. According to reports, Gaitanski left the country days ago, leading to his being charged in absentia and placed on a wanted list. Former BDB director Stoyan Mavrodiev, believed to be in Greece, is also implicated.

A recent report from "Capital" highlighted that BDB suffered nearly a total loss on a 150 million leva loan given in 2019 to "Roadway Construction," a company linked to Gaitanski. At the time, Stoyan Mavrodiev headed BDB. This prompted the Anti-Corruption Commission to reopen its investigation, uncovering connections between the loan and entities associated with Ahmed Dogan, the honorary chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS).

State media have revealed that a search is also being conducted at a company registered in Kardzhali, which allegedly received 30 million leva from the loan. Properties of a former BDB director are also under investigation. According to 24rodopi.com, the search in Kardzhali took place in a building housing the office of Ahmed Mollahasan, reportedly close to former mayor Hassan Aziz. The media claims Mollahasan runs a concrete center linked to Aziz’s brother. Aziz denied involvement with the company under investigation, accusing certain media of a slanderous campaign against him. When asked if the events are connected to the ongoing conflict between DPS co-chairman Delyan Peevski and Dogan, with whom Aziz is aligned, he suggested the question was rhetorical, leaving observers to draw their own conclusions.

The situation has sparked political commentary. Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of "Revival" (Vazrazhdane), described the investigation as a political maneuver, accusing the state prosecution of being wielded as "Peevski's baton." He suggested that the prosecution is targeting Dogan at Peevski’s behest, reflecting internal DPS rivalries. GERB leader Boyko Borissov, when questioned, linked the developments to the pre-election period, expressing concern over the potential for accusations of political motivations. He suggested that during election campaigns, legal authorities should be cautious to avoid such allegations. Meanwhile, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) declined to comment, and "Yes, Bulgaria" criticized the apparent manipulation of the prosecutor's office to serve political interests.

Analysts have also weighed in, connecting the events to the Peevski-Dogan conflict. Tihomir Bezlov, chief expert at the Center for the Study of Democracy, noted that Gaitanski is believed to be aligned with Dogan, framing the investigation as a clash between factions within the DPS. He pointed out that the BDB loan had long been overlooked by law enforcement until this recent surge in activity, suggesting a sudden intensification of efforts.

Who is "The Wolf"?

Gaitanski, an active businessman for about 30 years, gained prominence in the 1990s with companies like DITC and "Wolf 96," which monopolized garbage collection in Sofia. The concession was terminated in 2006 during Boyko Borissov’s tenure as mayor of Sofia, following a garbage crisis. Despite losing the Sofia concession, Gaitanski secured contracts in other cities like Stara Zagora and Sliven. By 2018-19, he returned to the garbage business in Sofia through the company "Green Partners," securing lucrative contracts.

Gaitanski's company "Bio Mining" AD also holds a contract with the Southwest State Enterprise, managing the Iskar State Hunting Farm, where his controversial buildings are located. These constructions, near the Iskar Dam, were found to be illegal, and in February 2024, the Supreme Administrative Court ordered their demolition.

Gaitanski's interests extend to the Maria Luisa Bathhouse in Sofia's Borisova Gradina, where his company holds the majority share. For nearly two decades, the bathhouse has been neglected. In 2023, after attempts to start reconstruction, Gaitanski proposed that the Sofia Municipality either buy out his share or compensate him with properties of equal value.

In 2021, it was revealed that Gaitanski’s construction company "Rodway Construction" received a 150 million leva loan from BDB, just months after its establishment. This loan is now under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Gaitanski has long been associated with the DPS, specifically with its honorary chairman Ahmed Dogan. Their relationship became official in 2017 when they jointly registered the company Water Vital, though the company was later dissolved. Gaitanski also has significant interests in the water supply and sanitation sector, with his company "Kristalna Voda" winning large public contracts.