Germany Issues European Arrest Warrant for Ukrainian in Nord Stream Pipeline Explosion

World » UKRAINE | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 10:06
Bulgaria: Germany Issues European Arrest Warrant for Ukrainian in Nord Stream Pipeline Explosion

Germany’s chief prosecutor, Jens Rommel, has issued a European arrest warrant for a Ukrainian citizen residing in Poland in connection with the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion. This development comes nearly two years after the incident, which saw the destruction of three out of four pipes on September 26, 2022.

The German authorities believe that the individual in question was one of the divers responsible for planting the explosive device. Sweden and Denmark, who had initially been involved in the investigation, have since suspended their inquiries into the case.

According to a journalistic investigation by ARD, Süddeutsche Zeitung, and Die Zeit, the arrest warrant was initially requested by Polish authorities in early June, but no arrest has yet been made. The suspect was reportedly located in a western suburb of Warsaw at that time but has since vanished, and it remains unclear whether he is now hiding in Ukraine.

German investigators have also identified two other Ukrainians, a man and a woman, who are suspected to be part of the diving team involved in the sabotage. They are believed to be a married couple who operate a diving school. Information about them was provided by an investigative partner service.

The investigators have tracked the yacht "Andromeda," which was used by the saboteurs to travel from the German port of Rostok to the explosion site near the Danish island of Bornholm. However, the specific orders for the explosions remain unclear. Currently, there is no evidence linking the Ukrainian state to the sabotage, according to the authorities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov have both denied any involvement by Kyiv in the attack.

