Bulgaria: Rumen Gaitanski's Assets Targeted in Investigation Over Controversial Bank Loan

Rumen Gaitanski, known as "the Wolf" (Valka), is currently under investigation, with his property being searched, as reported by BNT. This operation involves prosecutors, officials from the Anti-Corruption Commission, and police officers, and is related to a probe into a loan provided to Gaitanski's company by the Bulgarian Development Bank.

Recently, the Anti-Corruption Commission revealed that Gaitanski is allegedly using a 150 million leva loan from the Bulgarian Development Bank to cover debts for Ahmed Dogan’s Varna Thermal Power Plant. The investigation focuses on a total loan amount of 148.5 million leva, of which 30 million leva was allocated to TPP-Varna, co-owned by Ahmed Dogan, the honorary chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS).

The Anti-Corruption Commission has stated that their investigation aims to trace the entire process of the loan's approval and use, particularly examining the legitimacy of the security provided for the loan. The inquiry also includes checking for any illegal activities by Bulgarian Development Bank employees involved in the loan's approval and administration.