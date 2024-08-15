Bulgarian Health Experts Recommend Warm Water for Better Hydration in the Hot Days

Warm water is considered a key element for effective hydration and body cleansing, even during hot weather. Health experts in Bulgaria advise starting the day with a glass of warm water on an empty stomach and recommend consuming between 11 and 16 glasses of water throughout the day, depending on one's lifestyle and body needs.

According to Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of health and longevity, drinking warm water is preferable to cold water. Contrary to popular belief, cold water is not an ideal choice for hydration or cooling down. It can disrupt digestion, lead to sore throats, slow the heart rate, hinder proper hydration during hot weather, constrict blood vessels, and weaken the immune system.

In contrast, warm water helps to alleviate blocked sinuses and sinus headaches, reduces inflammation caused by mucus buildup, and provides relief from symptoms such as runny noses, coughs, and sore throats. Warm water, including in the form of tea, supports the digestive system by facilitating waste elimination as it moves through the stomach and intestines. It also aids in improving central nervous system functions, which can influence stress levels.

While concrete evidence on the specific benefits of warm water remains limited, overall increased water intake is known to benefit kidney health by diluting waste in the blood. Proper hydration plays a crucial role in combating inflammation, maintaining joint health, and preventing conditions like gout.