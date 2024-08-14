Biden: Ukrainian Offensive Poses Major Challenge for Putin

World | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 09:09
Bulgaria: Biden: Ukrainian Offensive Poses Major Challenge for Putin @Wikimedia Commons

US President Joe Biden stated today that the Ukrainian offensive within Russian territory "creates a real dilemma for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," according to reports from AFP. Speaking during a visit to New Orleans, Louisiana, Biden mentioned that he had been in regular contact with his team, discussing the situation "every four to five hours" over the past week to ten days. He reassured reporters that the US, as a key military supporter of Kyiv, remains "in constant contact with the Ukrainians."

Biden's comments came as he arrived in New Orleans. Earlier, Reuters, citing three senior Iranian officials, reported that only a ceasefire agreement from potential talks this week would prevent Iran from taking direct retaliatory action against Israel.

Meanwhile, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have announced a new federal investment of 150 million dollars to advance technologies aimed at improving tumor removal surgeries. The announcement, made during their visit to New Orleans, Louisiana, represents the latest addition to a cancer initiative launched by Joe Biden. This program aims to cut cancer-related deaths in the US by half by 2047.

Biden highlighted the ongoing efforts in cancer research and stressed the importance of data sharing to drive significant progress in cancer treatment. The White House noted that approximately 2 million Americans are diagnosed with tumors annually, with surgical removal often being the initial step in their treatment.

The new funding will support eight research teams across the nation working on developing technologies and methods to enhance the effectiveness of tumor removal surgeries. This brings the total investment by the Agency for Innovative Research Projects in healthcare to 400 million dollars, focusing on revolutionary cancer treatment methods.

The funding will facilitate the development of next-generation microscopes and imaging technologies, making surgeries more precise. These advancements are expected to minimize the need for repeat surgeries, reduce damage to healthy tissue, and ultimately improve patient outcomes and longevity.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Biden, Putin, Ukraine, US

Related Articles:

Iranian Cyber Group APT42 Tried to Breach Biden and Trump Campaign Emails

A hacking group with ties to Iran has attempted to infiltrate the personal email accounts of over 10 individuals connected to the US headquarters of Joe Biden and Donald Trump

World | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 09:25

Ukraine's Kursk Attack Leads to Suspension of Peace Talks, Russia Calls for Retaliation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that the primary objective of the Ministry of Defense is to drive enemy forces out of Russian territories and ensure robust border security

World » Russia | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 16:04

Kosovo: US Concerns Rise Over Potential Risks of Mitrovica Bridge Reopening

US Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier expressed concerns today about the potential risks associated with reopening the bridge over the Iber River in Mitrovica

World » Southeast Europe | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 12:08

State of Emergency Declared in Russia's Belgorod Region Amid Ukrainian Attacks

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region has declared a state of emergency following recent attack

World » Russia | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00

Ukraine Intensifies Offensive with Drone Strikes on Russian Defense Lines

Ukraine launched drone attacks on two Russian regions, targeting defense lines as its infantry pushed to seize more territory in what is considered the largest offensive against Russia since the war began

World » Ukraine | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 14:27

Trump Claims Biden's Presidency Led to Russian Invasion of Ukraine

During a conversation with Elon Musk, the owner of X, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump

World | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 12:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Fire Near Athens Ravaged Area Twice the Size of Manhattan

A devastating fire near Athens this week has scorched an area of 104 square kilometers, nearly twice the size of Manhatta

World » Southeast Europe | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Iranian Cyber Group APT42 Tried to Breach Biden and Trump Campaign Emails

A hacking group with ties to Iran has attempted to infiltrate the personal email accounts of over 10 individuals connected to the US headquarters of Joe Biden and Donald Trump

World | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 09:25

White Triangles and Bold Moves: Ukraine's Latest Offensive Gains Ground

On Tuesday, Ukrainian forces made significant advances into Russian territory, with little resistance reported

World » Ukraine | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 08:44

Security Breaches at German NATO Bases: Suspected Sabotage and Water Contamination

Yesterday, the NATO air base in Geilenkirchen, Germany, was cordoned off following suspicions of sabotage, according to a spokesperson for the German Army's Territorial Command in Berlin

World » EU | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 08:32

Russia Reinstates Gasoline Export Ban Amid Rising Domestic Prices

The Russian government has reintroduced a ban on gasoline exports

World » Russia | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 08:10

Zelensky Explores Military Administration for Newly Captured Areas Near Kursk as Ukrainian Forces Gain Ground

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on Wednesday that Ukrainian troops had pushed 1-2 kilometers further into Russia’s Kursk region

World » Ukraine | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 20:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria