Biden: Ukrainian Offensive Poses Major Challenge for Putin

US President Joe Biden stated today that the Ukrainian offensive within Russian territory "creates a real dilemma for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," according to reports from AFP. Speaking during a visit to New Orleans, Louisiana, Biden mentioned that he had been in regular contact with his team, discussing the situation "every four to five hours" over the past week to ten days. He reassured reporters that the US, as a key military supporter of Kyiv, remains "in constant contact with the Ukrainians."

Biden's comments came as he arrived in New Orleans. Earlier, Reuters, citing three senior Iranian officials, reported that only a ceasefire agreement from potential talks this week would prevent Iran from taking direct retaliatory action against Israel.

Meanwhile, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have announced a new federal investment of 150 million dollars to advance technologies aimed at improving tumor removal surgeries. The announcement, made during their visit to New Orleans, Louisiana, represents the latest addition to a cancer initiative launched by Joe Biden. This program aims to cut cancer-related deaths in the US by half by 2047.

Biden highlighted the ongoing efforts in cancer research and stressed the importance of data sharing to drive significant progress in cancer treatment. The White House noted that approximately 2 million Americans are diagnosed with tumors annually, with surgical removal often being the initial step in their treatment.

The new funding will support eight research teams across the nation working on developing technologies and methods to enhance the effectiveness of tumor removal surgeries. This brings the total investment by the Agency for Innovative Research Projects in healthcare to 400 million dollars, focusing on revolutionary cancer treatment methods.

The funding will facilitate the development of next-generation microscopes and imaging technologies, making surgeries more precise. These advancements are expected to minimize the need for repeat surgeries, reduce damage to healthy tissue, and ultimately improve patient outcomes and longevity.