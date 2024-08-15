Bulgaria’s Housing Market: Two-Room Homes Prevail, Sofia Trails in New Construction

Business » PROPERTIES | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 11:27
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Housing Market: Two-Room Homes Prevail, Sofia Trails in New Construction Photo: Stella Ivanova

In Bulgaria, newly constructed homes are predominantly two-room units, averaging 85 square meters in size and built mainly from reinforced concrete. According to Nova TV, the highest construction activity is currently seen in Plovdiv and Burgas.

Last year, nearly 5,500 new homes were built in Bulgaria, marking a slight increase from the previous year and surpassing the fewer than 4,000 homes built in 2021. It's worth noting that the pandemic period significantly impacted the construction sector. Traditionally, the last quarter of the year sees the highest number of new home registrations.

Despite a general upward trend in new home construction, preliminary data from the National Statistics suggest a slight decline this year. The number of newly built residential buildings in the first half of this year is down by 22% compared to the same period last year. This year’s construction includes over 1,500 houses, nearly 300 residential blocks and cooperatives, and around 100 villas, with a small number of mixed-type buildings and one newly built dormitory.

Focusing on the last quarter from April to June, there were just over 1,000 new residential buildings and more than 5,000 new dwellings. Reinforced concrete buildings are the most common, making up nearly 80% of new constructions, while brick buildings account for about 20%. Prefabricated apartment buildings continue to be built but represent less than 1% of new homes.

The majority of new homes are two-room units, constituting nearly 40% of the total. Three-room homes follow, making up about one-third. The average size of a newly built home is 85 square meters. The largest homes are found in the Lovech and Ruse regions, where the average size is twice the national average, while Vidin has the smallest average size at 63 square meters. Sofia ranks second to last with an average of 71 square meters.

Plovdiv, Burgas, Varna, and Sofia-region have surpassed Sofia-city in terms of construction activity. Burgas and Varna have seen around 130 new residential buildings each over the past three months, while Plovdiv leads with over 160. Sofia is fifth, followed closely by Blagoevgrad. Although Plovdiv has the highest number of new buildings, they are generally smaller cooperatives and houses, with just over 600 new dwellings. In contrast, Burgas has seen over 1,000 new dwellings, indicating larger buildings. Sofia follows Burgas in the number of new dwellings. Vidin saw only one new house built in the last three months. At the last national census, over 1.6 million unoccupied dwellings were recorded in Bulgaria, representing 39% of the country's homes in 2021.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Properties » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: homes, Bulgaria, construction

Related Articles:

Unbearable Heat Continues in Bulgaria: High Temperature Alerts for Today

Bulgaria is set to experience another day of extreme heat, with yellow and orange weather warnings issued for high temperatures

Society » Environment | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 07:54

FLiRT Variant of Omicron Detected in Bulgaria: Preliminary Cases Confirmed

Preliminary reports indicate that strains of the FLiRT variant of "Omicron" have been detected in Bulgaria

Society » Health | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 17:57

Dangerous Heat Wave Sweeps Bulgaria: 10 Regions on 'Orange' Code Alert

An "orange" code indicating dangerously hot weather has been issued for 10 regions of Bulgaria, while a "yellow" code applies to 14 other regions

Society » Environment | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 08:37

Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023

In 2023, more than 47,000 people across Europe lost their lives due to extreme heat, making it the hottest year on record globally

Society » Environment | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 09:28

Bulgarian Olympic Champions Semen Novikov and Magomed Ramazanov Return Home to Hero’s Welcome

Semen Novikov and Magomed Ramazanov, the Olympic champions from Paris, have returned to Bulgaria

Sports | August 12, 2024, Monday // 17:02

Bulgaria: New Caretaker PM Faces Challenges as She Continues Talks with Former Cabinet Ministers

Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva, appointed by the president as acting prime minister of Bulgaria, continues her consultations with ministers from Dimitar Glavchev's former caretaker government

Politics | August 12, 2024, Monday // 14:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Properties

Rising Demand for Gated Community Vacation Homes in Bulgaria

Interest in vacation properties within gated communities in Bulgaria is on the rise

Business » Properties | August 11, 2024, Sunday // 10:24

Burgas Emerges as Top Choice for Living in Bulgaria

Burgas is increasingly being recognized as a top city to live in Bulgaria

Business » Properties | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 16:17

Why Bulgarians Prefer Homeownership: Affordable Prices and Stable Interest Rates

Housing in Bulgaria remains more affordable compared to its Western European counterparts

Business » Properties | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 15:21

Property Prices Surge in Bulgaria: Why Sellers Are Finding It Harder to Close Deals

According to recent data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI), residential property prices in Bulgaria surged by 16% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, marking the highest growth rate since 2022.

Business » Properties | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 11:39

Bulgaria Sees Surge in Demand for New Construction Amid Rising Property Prices

In Bulgaria's real estate market, recent trends highlight a significant shift toward new construction

Business » Properties | July 26, 2024, Friday // 13:03

Bulgaria Leads EU in Housing Price Growth

ccording to Eurostat, Bulgaria experienced the highest growth in housing prices among EU countries, with a 7.1% increase compared to the last quarter of 2023

Business » Properties | July 7, 2024, Sunday // 10:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria