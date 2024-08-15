Firefighters From Six Countries Tackle Devastating Blaze Near Greek Capital

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Firefighters From Six Countries Tackle Devastating Blaze Near Greek Capital

For the third consecutive day, firefighters are battling the massive blaze near Athens, with the assistance of teams from six countries helping to bring the fire under control. Despite this progress, efforts continue to combat smaller outbreaks in the suburbs. The fire has already consumed more than 100,000 acres of forest and low vegetation, according to Reuters.

Under the European Civil Protection Mechanism, teams from Romania, the Czech Republic, Italy, France, Turkey, and Serbia have joined the firefighting efforts. Approximately 700 firefighters, supported by nearly 200 vehicles, 17 planes, and 18 helicopters, are involved in the operation. They are being aided by military personnel, forest officials, and numerous volunteers.

The fires have resulted in 18 injuries, including five firefighters. Evacuations have been carried out at three hospitals, a children's institution, and two monasteries.

In response to the devastating fires, Greek authorities have announced measures to assist those left homeless. The country’s European partners have also stepped in to help manage the crisis. Private homes, businesses, and farms across roughly 100 square kilometers have been destroyed or severely damaged, as strong winds on Sunday intensified the flames.

The Greek Ministry of Civil Protection has introduced a plan to provide direct financial assistance of up to 10,000 euros for those whose homes have been affected or destroyed. Assessors are already working in the impacted areas, and companies and farms will also receive support, including interest-free loans.

