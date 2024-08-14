Hamas Rejects New Round of Israel Negotiations Amid Escalation Fears

International Outcry Follows Israeli Airstrike on Gaza School, Leaving Nearly 100 Dead!
At least 93 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school and mosque in Gaza that was sheltering displaced Palestinians
Hamas has decided not to participate in the upcoming round of peace negotiations with Israel, as confirmed by a representative of the movement in Lebanon. Ahmed Abd al-Hadi stated that despite ongoing efforts by the US, Qatar, and Egypt since last week, the situation remains unresolved following the assassination of its leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the looming threat of further escalation.
Abd al-Hadi emphasized that the current leadership of Hamas, officially led by Yahya Sinwar, does not trust that Benjamin Netanyahu's government is negotiating sincerely or is genuinely interested in reaching an agreement.
Just a day before Hamas made its decision, both Iranian representatives and President Joe Biden indicated that the only way to prevent an anticipated Iranian attack would be to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.
A devastating fire near Athens this week has scorched an area of 104 square kilometers, nearly twice the size of Manhatta
A hacking group with ties to Iran has attempted to infiltrate the personal email accounts of over 10 individuals connected to the US headquarters of Joe Biden and Donald Trump
On Tuesday, Ukrainian forces made significant advances into Russian territory, with little resistance reported
Yesterday, the NATO air base in Geilenkirchen, Germany, was cordoned off following suspicions of sabotage, according to a spokesperson for the German Army's Territorial Command in Berlin
The Russian government has reintroduced a ban on gasoline exports
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on Wednesday that Ukrainian troops had pushed 1-2 kilometers further into Russia’s Kursk region
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU