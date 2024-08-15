Ukrainian Forces Advance in Kursk as Drone Attack Sparks Fire in Voronezh

World » UKRAINE | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 08:42
Bulgaria: Ukrainian Forces Advance in Kursk as Drone Attack Sparks Fire in Voronezh

A fire erupted in Voronezh following a Ukrainian drone strike, with the Voronezh Malshevo believed to have been targeted. Ukrainian army commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that the advance into Russian territory southwest of Kursk is progressing. Kyiv recently reported control over more than 74 settlements in the Kursk region.

During the night, drones attacked the Voronezh region, which borders Ukraine. Explosions and several fires were reported by local residents. One likely target of the attack was the Russian military airport in Malshevo. District governor Alexander Gusev stated that there were no casualties or damage. Meanwhile, an air alert was once again declared in the Kursk region. Governor Alexey Smirnov announced that civilians who had been evacuated due to the fighting would be relocated to the Russian-occupied Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia region. Russian military bloggers noted that Ukrainian forces are conducting simultaneous attacks in several areas. In the Belgorod border region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov declared a state of emergency, reporting that daily shelling by Ukrainian forces had resulted in the destruction of homes, as well as civilian casualties.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas, in a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, mentioned that Russia is redeploying troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast.

A Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman clarified that the operation on Russian territory is intended to prevent the Kremlin from deploying additional troops to Donbas. Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the attacks were designed to strengthen Kyiv's position ahead of potential negotiations. Washington remains in constant communication with Kyiv, although the White House has stated that the US is not involved in any aspect of planning or preparation.

In his first significant comment, US President Joe Biden remarked that Ukraine's operation in Kursk presents a genuine challenge for Putin. Military experts assess that the Ukrainian invasion has altered the dynamics of the war, which Moscow initiated in February 2022.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Voronezh, Ukrainian, drone, Russian

Related Articles:

White Triangles and Bold Moves: Ukraine's Latest Offensive Gains Ground

On Tuesday, Ukrainian forces made significant advances into Russian territory, with little resistance reported

World » Ukraine | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 08:44

Russia Reinstates Gasoline Export Ban Amid Rising Domestic Prices

The Russian government has reintroduced a ban on gasoline exports

World » Russia | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 08:10

Zelensky Explores Military Administration for Newly Captured Areas Near Kursk as Ukrainian Forces Gain Ground

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on Wednesday that Ukrainian troops had pushed 1-2 kilometers further into Russia’s Kursk region

World » Ukraine | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 20:08

Ukraine's Kursk Attack Leads to Suspension of Peace Talks, Russia Calls for Retaliation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that the primary objective of the Ministry of Defense is to drive enemy forces out of Russian territories and ensure robust border security

World » Russia | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 16:04

Germany Issues European Arrest Warrant for Ukrainian in Nord Stream Pipeline Explosion

Germany’s chief prosecutor, Jens Rommel, has issued a European arrest warrant for a Ukrainian citizen residing in Poland in connection with the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion

World » Ukraine | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 10:06

Ukraine Intensifies Offensive with Drone Strikes on Russian Defense Lines

Ukraine launched drone attacks on two Russian regions, targeting defense lines as its infantry pushed to seize more territory in what is considered the largest offensive against Russia since the war began

World » Ukraine | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 14:27
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

White Triangles and Bold Moves: Ukraine's Latest Offensive Gains Ground

On Tuesday, Ukrainian forces made significant advances into Russian territory, with little resistance reported

World » Ukraine | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 08:44

Zelensky Explores Military Administration for Newly Captured Areas Near Kursk as Ukrainian Forces Gain Ground

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on Wednesday that Ukrainian troops had pushed 1-2 kilometers further into Russia’s Kursk region

World » Ukraine | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 20:08

Germany Issues European Arrest Warrant for Ukrainian in Nord Stream Pipeline Explosion

Germany’s chief prosecutor, Jens Rommel, has issued a European arrest warrant for a Ukrainian citizen residing in Poland in connection with the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion

World » Ukraine | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 10:06

Ukraine Intensifies Offensive with Drone Strikes on Russian Defense Lines

Ukraine launched drone attacks on two Russian regions, targeting defense lines as its infantry pushed to seize more territory in what is considered the largest offensive against Russia since the war began

World » Ukraine | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 14:27

IAEA Investigates Zaporizhzhia NPP Fire: Cause Remains Unknown Amidst Russia-Ukraine Blame Game

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has yet to determine the cause of the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Energodar, southern Ukraine

World » Ukraine | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 09:46

Ukrainian Forces Seize 1,000 Square Kilometers in Deepest Incursion into Russian Territory

Ukraine's forces have claimed control over 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi

World » Ukraine | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 08:34
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria