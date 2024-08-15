Ukrainian Forces Advance in Kursk as Drone Attack Sparks Fire in Voronezh

A fire erupted in Voronezh following a Ukrainian drone strike, with the Voronezh Malshevo believed to have been targeted. Ukrainian army commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that the advance into Russian territory southwest of Kursk is progressing. Kyiv recently reported control over more than 74 settlements in the Kursk region.

During the night, drones attacked the Voronezh region, which borders Ukraine. Explosions and several fires were reported by local residents. One likely target of the attack was the Russian military airport in Malshevo. District governor Alexander Gusev stated that there were no casualties or damage. Meanwhile, an air alert was once again declared in the Kursk region. Governor Alexey Smirnov announced that civilians who had been evacuated due to the fighting would be relocated to the Russian-occupied Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia region. Russian military bloggers noted that Ukrainian forces are conducting simultaneous attacks in several areas. In the Belgorod border region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov declared a state of emergency, reporting that daily shelling by Ukrainian forces had resulted in the destruction of homes, as well as civilian casualties.

Our drones: attack the Baltimore Airfield in Voronezh region ????



Russians: celebrate ???? pic.twitter.com/Sg0WbWyqcd — MAKS 24 ???????????? (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) August 13, 2024

Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas, in a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, mentioned that Russia is redeploying troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast.

A Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman clarified that the operation on Russian territory is intended to prevent the Kremlin from deploying additional troops to Donbas. Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the attacks were designed to strengthen Kyiv's position ahead of potential negotiations. Washington remains in constant communication with Kyiv, although the White House has stated that the US is not involved in any aspect of planning or preparation.

In his first significant comment, US President Joe Biden remarked that Ukraine's operation in Kursk presents a genuine challenge for Putin. Military experts assess that the Ukrainian invasion has altered the dynamics of the war, which Moscow initiated in February 2022.