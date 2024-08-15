Dangerous Heat Wave Sweeps Bulgaria: 10 Regions on 'Orange' Code Alert

An "orange" code indicating dangerously hot weather has been issued for 10 regions of Bulgaria, while a "yellow" code applies to 14 other regions. Maximum temperatures in Western and Central Bulgaria are expected to range between 32 and 39 degrees.

Today, the weather will be mostly sunny. After midday, cumulus clouds are expected to form over the western half of the country, particularly in the mountainous regions, where localized showers and thunderstorms may occur. In Eastern Bulgaria, a moderate east-southeast wind will blow, while other parts of the country will experience light winds. The highest temperatures will range from 30°-32° in Eastern Bulgaria to 37°-39° in Western and Central Bulgaria. In Sofia, temperatures will peak at around 35°, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The mountains will also see predominantly sunny weather. Cumulus clouds will develop in the afternoon over the massifs in Western Bulgaria, with a chance of brief rain and thunderstorms in isolated areas. A moderate wind will blow from the eastern quarter. At an altitude of 1200 meters, the maximum temperature will be about 30°, while at 2000 meters, it will be around 23°.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will be sunny with a moderate east-southeast wind. Maximum temperatures are expected to be between 28° and 31°.