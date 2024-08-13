Tickets for Djokovic-Dimitrov Exhibition in Sofia Sell Out in Just 8 Minutes

Sofia Mayor Terziev Announces 10 New Metro Stations to Be Completed by 2027
Sofia is set to see the completion of ten new metro stations by 2027
Tickets for the upcoming exhibition match between Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov were completely sold out in just 8 minutes. The match, scheduled for September 17 at "Arena Sofia" in Sofia, Bulgaria, , sparked an unprecedented level of interest, according to the manager of the online ticketing platform responsible for sales.
The manager revealed that this was the fastest sell-out they had ever experienced for a sports event. Out of the 11,000 seats available in the "Arena Sofia", approximately 80 percent of the tickets were released for general sale, with the remainder reserved for sponsors. The event, organized by the "Grigor Dimitrov" Foundation, has generated significant excitement among tennis fans.
However, reports soon emerged of "black" market sales, with tickets being resold at double or triple their original price. Many fans complained that they were unable to purchase tickets even at 8 a.m. on August 8, when they were first made available.
Miroslav Emanuilov, the manager of the ticket sales platform, explained to BNT that there was overwhelming demand, with between 15,000 and 16,000 people per minute visiting the site during the sale. This created a high volume of ticket requests, far exceeding the usual demand of 3 to 4 tickets per person. Consequently, tickets sold out quickly.
Emanuilov also confirmed that there was a limit of up to 8 tickets per person to prevent bulk buying. Despite this measure, the rapid sell-out reflects the extraordinary interest in the Djokovic-Dimitrov match.
