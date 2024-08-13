Tickets for Djokovic-Dimitrov Exhibition in Sofia Sell Out in Just 8 Minutes

Sports | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 18:30
Bulgaria: Tickets for Djokovic-Dimitrov Exhibition in Sofia Sell Out in Just 8 Minutes

Tickets for the upcoming exhibition match between Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov were completely sold out in just 8 minutes. The match, scheduled for September 17 at "Arena Sofia" in Sofia, Bulgaria, , sparked an unprecedented level of interest, according to the manager of the online ticketing platform responsible for sales.

The manager revealed that this was the fastest sell-out they had ever experienced for a sports event. Out of the 11,000 seats available in the "Arena Sofia", approximately 80 percent of the tickets were released for general sale, with the remainder reserved for sponsors. The event, organized by the "Grigor Dimitrov" Foundation, has generated significant excitement among tennis fans.

However, reports soon emerged of "black" market sales, with tickets being resold at double or triple their original price. Many fans complained that they were unable to purchase tickets even at 8 a.m. on August 8, when they were first made available.

Miroslav Emanuilov, the manager of the ticket sales platform, explained to BNT that there was overwhelming demand, with between 15,000 and 16,000 people per minute visiting the site during the sale. This created a high volume of ticket requests, far exceeding the usual demand of 3 to 4 tickets per person. Consequently, tickets sold out quickly.

Emanuilov also confirmed that there was a limit of up to 8 tickets per person to prevent bulk buying. Despite this measure, the rapid sell-out reflects the extraordinary interest in the Djokovic-Dimitrov match.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Dimitrov, Djokovic, tickets, sofia

Related Articles:

Sofia Mayor Terziev Announces 10 New Metro Stations to Be Completed by 2027

Sofia is set to see the completion of ten new metro stations by 2027

Society | August 9, 2024, Friday // 15:02

High-Speed Porsche Crash Shakes Sofia’s "Studentski Grad" District

A serious accident occurred last night in Sofia's "Studentski Grad" district, involving a Porsche

Society » Incidents | August 9, 2024, Friday // 13:51

Sofia Zoo Takes Crocky the Crocodile as Ownership Dispute Continues

Specialists from the Sofia zoo have safely removed a crocodile discovered in the "Botunets" district.

Society » Incidents | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 08:05

Bulgaria Air Adjusts Flight Schedule to Tel Aviv Amid Middle East Tensions

"Bulgaria Air" continues its operations between Sofia and Tel Aviv amidst the heightened tensions in the Middle East

Business » Tourism | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 07:56

Novak Djokovic is Coming to Bulgaria for a Match with Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic are set to bring an unprecedented tennis event to Sofia, offering fans in Bulgaria the chance to witness a major showdown

Sports | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 14:06

Wizz Air to Resume Sofia - Tel Aviv Flights

Wizz Air is set to resume its Sofia - Tel Aviv flights starting August 11, 2024, as announced by the airline's press center

Business » Tourism | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 13:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgaria's Olympic Champion Karlos Nasar: "My Limit Is Still Far Ahead"

Karlos Nasar, one of Bulgaria's three Olympic champions from Paris, returned home today to a hero's welcome after securing a gold medal in the French capital

Sports | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 16:05

Breaking Barriers: Italian Sprinter to Compete as First Transgender Paralympian

Valentina Petrillo, a visually impaired sprinter from Italy, is set to become the first transgender athlete to compete in the Paralympic Games

Sports | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 15:03

Bulgarian Olympic Champions Semen Novikov and Magomed Ramazanov Return Home to Hero’s Welcome

Semen Novikov and Magomed Ramazanov, the Olympic champions from Paris, have returned to Bulgaria

Sports | August 12, 2024, Monday // 17:02

Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall

Bulgaria has secured the second position among Balkan countries and stands 26th overall in the medal rankings at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Sports | August 12, 2024, Monday // 12:09

Paris Bids Farewell to the Olympics with Spectacular Closing Ceremony

Around 70,000 spectators gathered at the Stade de France to witness the closing of the 33rd Summer Olympic Games in Paris

Sports | August 12, 2024, Monday // 08:50

Controversy to Glory: Imane Khelif Wins Gold in Paris and Makes History as Algeria's First Female Olympic Boxing Champion

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif made history by winning gold in Paris, becoming the first female Olympic boxing champion from an African nation

Sports | August 10, 2024, Saturday // 08:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria