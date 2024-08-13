Human Rights Commissioner Calls on Bulgaria’s President to Block New Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation

Politics | August 13, 2024, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Human Rights Commissioner Calls on Bulgaria’s President to Block New Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation

Michael O'Flaherty, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, has urged Bulgarian President Rumen Radev not to approve the newly passed law banning the discussion of LGBTQ+ topics in schools. O'Flaherty made this appeal via a post on the "X" platform on Monday.

This call comes in response to the Bulgarian parliament's recent approval of the law, which occurred after both first and second readings. The final step before the law is enacted is for the president to issue a decree for its promulgation.

O'Flaherty expressed being "deeply troubled" by the legislation and emphasized the need for authorities to fight against discrimination and hostile rhetoric towards LGBTQ+ individuals, particularly in the context of upcoming elections.

The Bulgarian parliament passed the law last Wednesday, following a proposal by the pro-Russian party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane). The legislation criminalizes the "promotion" of "non-traditional sexual orientation" and gender identities that differ from biological ones. Similar laws in Hungary and Russia have faced significant criticism from Brussels.

Following the adoption of the law, protests erupted in Sofia and Varna. Additionally, on Saturday, MEP Radan Kanev from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) announced plans to appeal to the European Commission (EC), the European Parliament (EP), and the European People's Party (EPP) to assess the newly adopted anti-LGBTQ+ amendment in Bulgaria.

On Monday, the "Buditelkite Foundation" and the "Deystvie" youth LGBTQ+ organization submitted a petition with 7,038 signatures from citizens and 76 non-governmental organizations, urging President Radev to veto the law.

