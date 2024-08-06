Wizz Air Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind "All You Can Fly" Membership

• The membership is unique of its kind in Europe and will provide customers with hundreds of opportunities to purchase tickets over a 12-month period for 599 euros

• Customers will be able to book daily flights for a flat fee of just 9.99 euros from September 2024.

• The first flight is completely free as part of the membership

• A limited quantity of 10,000 "All You Can Fly" memberships will be available for exclusive pre-sale from August 13 (10:00 CET) to August 15 (23:59) priced at 499 euros

Wizz Air, the most sustainable airline in the world*, announced the introduction of a new type of membership: "All You Can Fly". It will cover a large number of flights on more than 800 routes in a period of 12 months only for 599 euros.

WIZZ All You Can Fly membership is the first of its kind in Europe, with Wizz Air the only airline to offer a large number of flights at a fixed price. Annual membership from 599 euros will give adventurous travelers access to flights across the entire network of Wizz Air with a regular booking fee of just 9.99 euros. The new membership options will give customers the incredible opportunity to travel as often as they want, helping them save money on regular ticket prices.

From sun and sea in the Mediterranean region to mountain adventures in the Austrian Alps to sightseeing in world-famous cities such as Paris and London, with WIZZ All You Can Fly membership, adventurous travelers will be able to visit for a weekend or a long holiday destinations galore across Europe and beyond Whether you're craving pizza and pasta in Italy or want to spend a weekend by one of Europe's pristine lakes, last-minute travel options for WIZZ customers are growing exponentially with the new membership and will take them to the best cultural and culinary destinations in the world.

An ideal choice for frequent travelers who are always on the lookout for their next trip, membership is valid for one traveler per 12-month period. Customers will be able to choose from available destinations 72 hours before the date and time of departure.

The airline is offering a unique pre-sale for the "All You Can Fly" membership at an exclusive price of 499 euros. The pre-sale will start at 10:00 CET on 13 August 2024 and will continue until 23:59 on 15 August. After the pre-sale, all customers will be able to purchase the membership at the regular price of 599 euros and book WIZZ All You Can Fly flights from September 25, 2024.

Wizz Air customers will be able to use the membership to fly as much as possible and choose from almost 200 cities in over 50 countries and over 800 WIZZ routes.

Wizz Air Commercial Director Silvia Mosquera commented: “We are thrilled to be the first to introduce this one-of-a-kind membership to travelers in Europe. Our WIZZ All You Can Fly membership will offer customers hundreds of spontaneous travel options at a fixed price, giving them the freedom to fly when it suits them without paying extra. From the adventurous traveler to the digital nomad, this membership will make travel easier for all frequent flyers and connect them to new people and places."

The regular price for WIZZ All You Can Fly will be 599 euros, so keen adventurers should visit the WIZZ website now and take advantage of the 499 euros limited offer while it's still available.

Additional services such as baggage and seat selection are not included in the membership fee but, as usual, can be added to the booking separately. Seats will be subject to availability and WIZZ All You Can Fly tickets are not guaranteed to be available on every flight advertised by Wizz Air. Customers will be able to book tickets using the membership from 25 September 2024. For more information , please visit the Wizz Air website.

*According to CAPA - Center for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022 and 2023.