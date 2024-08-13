Bulgaria's Olympic Champion Karlos Nasar: "My Limit Is Still Far Ahead"

Karlos Nasar, one of Bulgaria's three Olympic champions from Paris, returned home today to a hero's welcome after securing a gold medal in the French capital. The 20-year-old weightlifter claimed the Olympic title in the 89 kg category with a combined lift of 404 kilograms, setting a new world record.

Upon his arrival, Nasar expressed his gratitude, saying, "The welcome is like a dream. Thank you to everyone who supported me; it means so much. My hands and heart are full. It’s easier to get noticed when you’re a champion, but I’m ready for it." He shared that knowing an entire nation stood behind him gave him no option but to succeed. "Sleeping is easy after winning an Olympic title, but before the competition, it’s a different story," he added, describing the intense preparation and sacrifices, including a lack of social life, that went into his victory. Despite the challenges leading up to the event, Nasar felt the race appeared easier than it was, thanks to his preparation and the support of his coach, Iliyan, whom he regards as a hero.

Reflecting on his Olympic journey, Nasar said he feels like a proud Bulgarian hero, inspired to motivate others. "The emotions before the competition are part of the Olympic magic. My limit is still far ahead," he noted, expressing excitement about his future, including the upcoming World Championships in December. Although he acknowledges the increased media attention, Nasar believes he still has a long way to go to reach the level of stardom he aspires to.

Karlos Nasa’s brother, Lazar, also spoke at the airport, where he joined the crowd welcoming the champion. Lazar highlighted the significance of his brother’s achievement for Bulgarian history, especially in a sport that has seen few such successes in recent years. He shared how both brothers initially started with chess before Karlos found his calling in weightlifting. "A healthy mind contributes to success," Lazar remarked, emphasizing the difference in competition versus training. He also expressed pride in having played a small part in Karlos's success and noted how his brother is now considered more than just a friend by many in Bulgaria, with the town of Cherven Bryag becoming a central point of national pride.