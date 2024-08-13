Breaking Barriers: Italian Sprinter to Compete as First Transgender Paralympian

Valentina Petrillo, a visually impaired sprinter from Italy, is set to become the first transgender athlete to compete in the Paralympic Games, having been selected for the women's 200m and 400m events in Paris. The 50-year-old athlete, who previously won bronze medals in both events at the 2023 Paralympic World Championships, expressed her excitement and disbelief at the achievement.

Before her gender reassignment, Petrillo secured 11 men's national titles. Reflecting on her journey, she shared, "It's still hard to believe, and I'm trying to stay calm, reminding myself that I’ll be at the Paralympics. I narrowly missed competing in Tokyo, and I’m focused on preparing for the Paris Games once I set foot on French soil."

Diagnosed with Stargardt's disease at the age of 14, Petrillo's vision is limited to 1/50 of standard human vision. The International Paralympic Committee president, Andrew Parsons, welcomed Petrillo's participation and emphasized that she is protected by disability laws. Parsons expressed his desire for the sports world to come together in support of transgender athletes, even as many other sports federations have tightened regulations around their inclusion.