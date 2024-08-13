Bulgarian Deputies Claim No Consultations with PM Nominee Grancharova-Kozhareva on Cabinet Formation

Daniela Vezieva, the former Minister of Economy under Stefan Yanev's caretaker government, expressed willingness to meet with Prime Minister nominee Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva. However, she emphasized that her acceptance would depend on specific conditions, such as having clear expectations, criteria, and a detailed plan for the limited time the cabinet would have to work. Vezieva acknowledged the ongoing political crisis and noted that merely organizing fair elections should not be the primary focus of caretaker governments.

Meanwhile, deputies from the parliamentary groups of GERB, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) have stated that they were not approached by Grancharova-Kozhareva for consultations regarding the formation of the future cabinet. Anna Alexandrova from GERB, Elisaveta Belobradova from WCC-DB, and Ivan Chenchev from BSP all indicated that they had no knowledge of any such consultations taking place, with Alexandrova and Chenchev noting they had not been personally contacted.

Vezieva made her comments during a round table on demographic policy held in the National Assembly. On the sidelines of the parliament, Bajryam Bajryam, deputy chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) parliamentary group, expressed confidence that Grancharova-Kozhareva would be able to successfully form a caretaker cabinet. However, his party colleague Iskra Mihailova mentioned that there was no indication that Grancharova-Kozhareva had consulted with the DPS regarding the selection of ministers.