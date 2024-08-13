Bulgarian Deputies Claim No Consultations with PM Nominee Grancharova-Kozhareva on Cabinet Formation

Politics | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 14:40
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Deputies Claim No Consultations with PM Nominee Grancharova-Kozhareva on Cabinet Formation

Daniela Vezieva, the former Minister of Economy under Stefan Yanev's caretaker government, expressed willingness to meet with Prime Minister nominee Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva. However, she emphasized that her acceptance would depend on specific conditions, such as having clear expectations, criteria, and a detailed plan for the limited time the cabinet would have to work. Vezieva acknowledged the ongoing political crisis and noted that merely organizing fair elections should not be the primary focus of caretaker governments.

Meanwhile, deputies from the parliamentary groups of GERB, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) have stated that they were not approached by Grancharova-Kozhareva for consultations regarding the formation of the future cabinet. Anna Alexandrova from GERB, Elisaveta Belobradova from WCC-DB, and Ivan Chenchev from BSP all indicated that they had no knowledge of any such consultations taking place, with Alexandrova and Chenchev noting they had not been personally contacted.

Vezieva made her comments during a round table on demographic policy held in the National Assembly. On the sidelines of the parliament, Bajryam Bajryam, deputy chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) parliamentary group, expressed confidence that Grancharova-Kozhareva would be able to successfully form a caretaker cabinet. However, his party colleague Iskra Mihailova mentioned that there was no indication that Grancharova-Kozhareva had consulted with the DPS regarding the selection of ministers.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Goritsa, minister, caretaker, government

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: New Caretaker PM Faces Challenges as She Continues Talks with Former Cabinet Ministers

Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva, appointed by the president as acting prime minister of Bulgaria, continues her consultations with ministers from Dimitar Glavchev's former caretaker government

Politics | August 12, 2024, Monday // 14:00

Bulgaria Faces Seventh Election in Three Years as Third Mandate Fails

Bulgaria is heading to its seventh election in three years after the Speaker of the National Assembly, Raya Nazaryan, refused President Rumen Radev’s offer to be the next acting Prime Minister

Politics | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 08:37

We are Looking at Elections in October

If the third mandate to form a government fails, Bulgaria will face early parliamentary elections in mid-October

Politics | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00

Borissov Criticizes Parliament's Inaction: 'No Progress in a Month and a Half'

On the sidelines of parliament, GERB leader Boyko Borissov criticized the legislative body for its lack of productivity over the past month and a half

Politics | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 10:42

Bulgaria's Glavchev Ready to Continue as Acting Prime Minister if Third Mandate Fails

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has expressed his willingness to remain in office if the third mandate is not fulfilled and the country must be governed by an acting cabinet once again

Politics | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 14:00

GERB Responds to WCC-DB's Anti-Corruption Proposal: No Support for Second or Third Mandate

Representatives from GERB have indicated they will accept the invitation from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) for discussions regarding anti-corruption legislation

Politics | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 13:41
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Human Rights Commissioner Calls on Bulgaria’s President to Block New Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation

Michael O'Flaherty, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, has urged Bulgarian President Rumen Radev not to approve the newly passed law banning the discussion of LGBTQ+ topics in schools

Politics | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 17:08

Bulgarian Police Protest Against Political Pressure on Interior Ministry

Police officers from across Bulgaria gathered in Sofia in a symbolic protest, expressing their concerns about what they describe as unprecedented political pressure on the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Politics | August 12, 2024, Monday // 15:12

Bulgaria: New Caretaker PM Faces Challenges as She Continues Talks with Former Cabinet Ministers

Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva, appointed by the president as acting prime minister of Bulgaria, continues her consultations with ministers from Dimitar Glavchev's former caretaker government

Politics | August 12, 2024, Monday // 14:00

Bulgarian NGOs Demand Veto on Controversial Ban of LGBTQ+ Topics in Schools

Today, Bulgarian non-governmental organizations and civil activists will present a request to the presidency, urging a veto on recent amendments to the Law on Preschool and School Education

Politics | August 12, 2024, Monday // 09:14

Who Is Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva? Bulgaria's New Acting Prime Minister

Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva, who has served as Deputy Manager of the Audit Chamber, has been appointed by President Rumen Radev as the new acting Prime Minister.

Politics | August 9, 2024, Friday // 15:10

Bulgarian President Sets October 20 for Early Elections, Tasks New PM with Forming Caretaker Government

President Rumen Radev has appointed Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva as the new acting Prime Minister and expects her to propose a caretaker government by August 19

Politics | August 9, 2024, Friday // 11:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria