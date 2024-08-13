Ukrainian Refugees in Bulgaria Relocated Without Notice, Facing Challenges at New Location

Elderly Ukrainian refugees with disabilities, along with Ukrainian children, are being relocated from the town of Bankya to the resort of Saints Constantine and Helena. However, this move will place them much farther from essential medical services and schools.

Russian Alexander Beredin, who assists Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria, shared this information with BNR. He mentioned that among those being moved, five are over 75 years old and have suffered heart attacks, making mobility difficult. Nine others are over 65 and rely on canes and other aids. Additionally, there are three mothers with five children under the age of 10.

Beredin expressed frustration, noting that no clear explanations were provided to the refugees. "They just posted a notice at the reception—'Pack your bags and go!'" he said. He also highlighted that for people with health issues, a seaside location is not ideal, especially for those who have already fled from war.

The Ukrainian refugees in Bankya have sent a letter to their embassy but have yet to receive an official response. Beredin emphasized that he always stands by the people in such situations.