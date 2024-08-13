Ukrainian Refugees in Bulgaria Relocated Without Notice, Facing Challenges at New Location

Society | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 12:44
Bulgaria: Ukrainian Refugees in Bulgaria Relocated Without Notice, Facing Challenges at New Location @Wikimedia Commons

Elderly Ukrainian refugees with disabilities, along with Ukrainian children, are being relocated from the town of Bankya to the resort of Saints Constantine and Helena. However, this move will place them much farther from essential medical services and schools.

Russian Alexander Beredin, who assists Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria, shared this information with BNR. He mentioned that among those being moved, five are over 75 years old and have suffered heart attacks, making mobility difficult. Nine others are over 65 and rely on canes and other aids. Additionally, there are three mothers with five children under the age of 10.

Beredin expressed frustration, noting that no clear explanations were provided to the refugees. "They just posted a notice at the reception—'Pack your bags and go!'" he said. He also highlighted that for people with health issues, a seaside location is not ideal, especially for those who have already fled from war.

The Ukrainian refugees in Bankya have sent a letter to their embassy but have yet to receive an official response. Beredin emphasized that he always stands by the people in such situations.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukrainian, refugees, Bankya

Related Articles:

Ukrainian Deputy Minister Arrested for $500,000 Bribe in Mining Equipment Scandal

Ukrainian prosecutors have announced the arrest of Oleksandr Kheil one of the country’s four deputy ministers of energy, along with several others, for accepting a 500,000 dollars bribe

World » Ukraine | August 12, 2024, Monday // 12:24

Ukraine Advances into Russia as Both Sides Trade Blame for Zaporizhzhia NPP Fire

Active hostilities continue in Russia’s Kursk region, following a cross-border incursion by Ukrainian forces.

World » Ukraine | August 12, 2024, Monday // 08:34

Zelensky Confirms Ukrainian Offensive in Russia's Kursk Region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed the entry of Ukrainian forces into Russia's southern Kursk region

World » Ukraine | August 11, 2024, Sunday // 09:55

76,000 Evacuated as Ukrainian Troops Push into Russia's Kursk Region

Over 76,000 people have been evacuated from areas bordering Ukraine in Russia's Kursk region

World » Russia | August 10, 2024, Saturday // 22:42

Ukrainian Forces Capture Key Gazprom Site in Kursk Region: Major Strategic Win

Recent evidence indicates that the distributor of Russian gas to Europe located in Sudzha in Kursk Oblast is now under Ukrainian control

World » Ukraine | August 10, 2024, Saturday // 08:00

Major Loss for Russia: Up to 500 Soldiers Killed in Ukrainian Surprise Assault (VIDEO)

A Russian military convoy was destroyed near the town of Rylsk, located in the Kursk region, resulting in significant casualties

World » Ukraine | August 9, 2024, Friday // 20:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgarian Cities Pleven and Lovech Introduce Nighttime Water Regime Amid Supply Shortages

Starting today, Pleven and Lovech will implement a new water regime due to a reduced flow rate

Society » Environment | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 10:07

Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023

In 2023, more than 47,000 people across Europe lost their lives due to extreme heat, making it the hottest year on record globally

Society » Environment | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 09:28

Tragedy: Plovdiv Police Officer Fatally Shot by Young Son

A tragic incident occurred in Plovdiv, where a 6-year-old child fatally shot his father, a police officer,

Society » Incidents | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 08:30

Dangerous Heat Grips Bulgaria: Orange Code Issued for 17 Regions

Today, an orange code has been issued for dangerously high temperatures across 17 regions in Bulgaria

Society » Environment | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 08:26

Electronic Ticketing Devices Now in Use on Sofia-Burgas and Sofia-Varna Trains

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has rolled out new digital devices for ticket sales on its busiest routes, including Sofia to Burgas and Sofia to Varna

Society | August 12, 2024, Monday // 17:00

Firefighters Injured in Overturned Engine While Battling Varshets Blaze

Two firefighters from the "Specialized Operational Activities - Montana" sector sustained injuries while working to extinguish a large fire near Varshets

Society » Incidents | August 12, 2024, Monday // 14:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria