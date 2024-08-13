Secret Russian Files Detail Plans for Nuclear Strikes Across Europe
Russia's navy has been preparing to target sites deep within Europe using nuclear-capable missiles, according to classified documents
During a conversation with Elon Musk, the owner of X, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stated that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if Joe Biden were not president, as reported by the "Kyiv Independent."
Musk praised Trump's remark, calling it an "excellent comment" and officially endorsed him on the same day Trump survived a shooting incident at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
Musk had planned to interview Trump live on X, but technical issues on the platform prevented many users from hearing the discussion.
Musk later wrote that there had been a "massive attack on X." He added that he could continue the interview with a smaller audience. It started about 45 minutes late. Known for his long-standing public sympathy for Putin and his repeated criticism of US aid to Ukraine, Trump announced during his presidential campaign that he would end the war within 24 hours if elected. He declined to elaborate on his plan.
