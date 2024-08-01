Bulgartransgaz Under European Scrutiny for Controversial Gas Agreement
This morning, the European Prosecutor's Office gained access to the gas operator "Bulgartransgaz" with the assistance of local police, as reported by bTV. The European Commission has declined to comment on the ongoing investigation, and the exact number of participants remains undisclosed.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs revealed that the investigation is related to the Turkish gas company Botas, which has been under scrutiny by the European Commission for several weeks. The investigation follows a deal between Bulgaria and Botas, facilitated by "Bulgargaz," under the interim government of Galab Donev in January 2023. This agreement provides access to liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminals and its subsequent transfer to Bulgaria from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2035.
The Bulgarian government has been attempting to renegotiate the contract, which was reviewed by a parliamentary committee but without success. In April, the Bulgarian Parliament decided to refer the contract to the prosecutor's office and the State Agency for National Security (SANS) for further examination.
On April 19, the National Assembly directed Acting Minister of Energy Vladimir Malinov to renegotiate the agreement with Botas. Malinov, who previously served as the executive director of Bulgartransgaz, was involved in the tripartite agreement between Botash Bulgargaz, and Bulgartransgaz, signed on January 3, 2023.
A few days later, Radoslav Rybarski, a "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) MP, stated that Bulgargaz was responsible for the unfavorable contract with Botas, suggesting that external influence may have impacted the deal.
On July 11, Acting Energy Minister Malinov disclosed that Bulgargaz had formally proposed renegotiating the agreement with Botas on July 4. The proposal included a draft of an additional agreement aimed at aligning the contract with current market levels for services provided by Botas, ensuring financial stability, and maintaining the advantages of the original agreement, particularly regarding the security and diversification of energy supplies.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria Sees 4.5% Rise in Natural Gas Prices for August
In August, natural gas prices in Bulgaria will see a slight increase
Bulgaria Offers Hungary Oil Products Amid Lukoil Transit Disruption
Bulgaria has extended an offer to supply Hungary with petroleum products following Ukraine's suspension of crude oil transit from Lukoil
Bulgaria and US Partner on East-West Energy Corridor: $1.5 Million Grant Signed
Bulgaria has officially signed a contract for a feasibility study on the development of an East-West energy corridor
Bulgaria Collects 217 Million BGN in Windfall Tax from Energy Firms in 2023
In 2023, Bulgaria collected 217 million BGN from a windfall tax on firms in the oil, natural gas, coal, and petroleum products sectors, according to Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova.
Bulgarian Employers Demand Urgent Action on Soaring Electricity Prices
The Association of the Organizations of Bulgarian Employers (AOBE) has urgently called for government action to address the soaring electricity prices affecting businesses in Bulgaria
Energy Minister Malinov Announces Bulgargaz Could Transfer Part of BOTAS Agreement Rights to Third Parties
An informal agreement was reached on the possibility of Bulgargaz offering for transfer part of the rights under its agreement with Turkish energy company BOTAS ,signed on January 3, 2023, said caretaker Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov during a hearing i